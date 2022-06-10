ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tipp City, OH

National Weather Service Confirms at least Three Tornadoes from Wednesday

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe National Weather Service has confirmed that it was a tornado that left a Meijer warehouse in Tipp City north of Dayton, severely damaged Wednesday evening. So far, the Weather Service has confirmed that at least...

