National Weather Service Confirms at least Three Tornadoes from Wednesday

Storms that moved through the area late last night and through the early morning hours produced heavy rain, high winds, and downed trees. There are also reports of numerous areas that are without power now.......In Pike County, there are over 2,000 customers at last check that are without electricity, and close to a 1000 in Ross County. No word as to when all power will be restored, According to the Pike County Sheriff’s Office, there are trees down across the county, particularly in the areas of SR-41, SR-772, and Owl Creek Road. Motorists are advised to use caution when driving in the county. A Tornado Warning was issued in Pike County Monday evening. The Ross County Sheriff’s Office reported that funnel clouds were seen by first responders and weather spotters in Chillicothe. With the severe weather moving off, an Excessive Heat Warning is in effect for our throughout the day, with the temperature to hit the mid 90's and the heat index going as high as 110 today.

PIKE COUNTY, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO