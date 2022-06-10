ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family of Tyshon Jones, man killed by police outside homeless shelter files lawsuit

By Victoria E. Freile, Rochester Democrat and Chronicle
Democrat and Chronicle
 4 days ago

The family of the man shot and killed by a Rochester police officer last year outside a Rochester homeless shelter have filed a lawsuit in federal court against the City of Rochester.

Tyshon Jones, 29, was armed with a knife when he was shot five times by officer Matthew Drake as Jones advanced toward officers on West Main Street in the early morning hours of March 10, 2021.

Family members said that Jones was experiencing a mental health crisis at the time. Jones never complied with officers' demands to drop the knife and was shot before non-lethal resources could arrive on scene.

"Rather than accommodating his disability, as required by law, RPD officers exacerbated it," the complaint read. "They shone bright lights at him, repeatedly shouted at him through a megaphone and surrounded him with police cars and officers. They ignored his glaring need for help and instead shot him five times."

The lawsuit was filed in United States District Court for the Western District of New York on Wednesday by Jones' parents Kennetha Short and Pernell Jones Sr.

In the complaint, they are seeking "accountability for Rochester's violations of Tyshon’s rights under the Americans with Disabilities Act, the Rehabilitation Act, the United States Constitution and New York state law."

The complaint argues that the City of Rochester failed to adequately train RPD officers on how to serve community members experiencing a mental health crisis and to equip responding officers with the physical and tactical tools to assist them while avoiding subjecting them to excessive force.

“Tyshon’s death last year at the hands of the Rochester Police Department has left a hole in our family that can never be repaired,” Jones’ parents said in a news release. “Sadly, we are not the only parents in our community who have experienced tremendous pain at losing a child at the hands of the police. While this lawsuit cannot bring Tyshon back, we are seeking justice and reform so that other families never have to experience what we have endured.”

What happened?

Shortly before 3 a.m. March 10, Jones allegedly grabbed multiple knives from inside the Open Door Mission, 210 W. Main St., left the building and was threatening to harm himself, according to Rochester Police.

The entire incident unfolded in about seven minutes.

On more than one occasion, Jones, who is at first moving at a very methodical pace, tells officers, "I'm dangerous." He also says to the officers, "Just shoot me" at least three times.

Officers repeatedly ask the Jones to drop the knife. About three minutes after the encounter began on Industrial Street, the man appears to charge at an officer who was retreated to the sidewalk, footage shows.

From Drake's body camera perspective, the footage becomes increasingly choppy and shaky. Jones is within roughly six feet of the officer as he is shot, the footage shows.

"God damnit," Drake proclaims after shooting the man. Other officers are immediately told to put on gloves and render aid to Jones.

Officers had requested both a Taser and a bean bag gun that arrived too late.

Several months later, a Monroe County grand jury determined that Drake was justified in shooting and killing Jones outside the Open Door Mission.

Hours before Jones was fatally shot, he interacted with Gates police on March 9 after Jones followed a man to a senior apartment complex after the man bought him food at a nearby store. Jones told police that he was homeless and the responding officer drove Jones to a homeless shelter on Hobart Street in Rochester. He was at the shelter for about seven hours before he left.

More on Tyshon Jones

Jones first started to struggle with mental illness when he was 18.

According to the lawsuit, he was eventually diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and borderline personality disorder. His mother, in the complaint, said that she believed he also exhibited signs of schizophrenia as he became more withdrawn as a young adult.

Jones' parents said that he sought treatment, but attended mental health care appointments intermittently because spending time inside busy buildings became overwhelming. Crowded places, medical offices and social environmental were anxiety-provoking for Jones and he avoided them, according to his family.

In the months before his death, Jones had been struggling and and was grieving the death of two family members — his great-grandmother and grandmother, who died in December 2020 and earlier in March 2021, respectively. He lived with both women, along with his mother in Gates.

"He was very close to them, and their deaths took a toll on Tyshon’s already compromised mental state," the complaint read.

“It is clear to us already that the City of Rochester and Rochester Police Department have not lived up to their commitment to providing officers with appropriate training for engaging with mentally disabled individuals,” said Muhammad Faridi, a partner at Patterson Belknap and co-counsel for Jones’ estate. “We seek justice, for the Jones family, for Rochester’s communities of color and for all Rochester citizens and their loved ones who are touched by mental illness.”

Contact Victoria Freile at vfreile@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @vfreile and Instagram @vfreile . This coverage is only possible with support from our readers.

This article originally appeared on Rochester Democrat and Chronicle: Family of Tyshon Jones, man killed by police outside homeless shelter files lawsuit

Comments / 4

Gerard Shriver
4d ago

how many times should a police officer tell someone to drop a weapon before they shoot?excusing a person's decisions to do as they are asked do to a mental health crisis is ludicrous that would be like committing a crime and expecting to get away with it by I to have a severe mental illness and have committed serious crimes and took my punishment does this family diseareve that money no they Don't

Reply
3
 

