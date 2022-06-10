ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland County, NC

Senior Profile: Burns grad aims to enter Air Force

By Dustin George, The Shelby Star
The Star
The Star
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wmTuU_0g6dI4Bs00

When Zachary Morrow looks back over his time at Burns High School, he says he has a deep appreciation for the lessons he took from there. Not just in the classroom, but in things he can apply to daily life.

Two organizations in particular, the school orchestra and ROTC, have had a profound impact on the young man.

“With ROTC I learned there is more to being a leader than telling people what to do. I learned how to get people to respect you, they'll want to help you more. And in orchestra there is always room for improvement. As long as you stick your nose to the grindstone, you can do whatever you want to do. Your limits are only what you can do with it," he said. "Those things have really been a huge help in becoming who I am now.”

Outside of his school, Morrow has dedicated a lot of time to the area American Legion posts. He was selected to go to Boys State and Boys Nation, where selected students participate in mock governments to elect leadership, draft legislation and learn how government bodies function.

“It definitely opened my eyes on how to be politically correct and how to respect other people's beliefs and understand my own and having respect for other people’s values as well," he said.

In recent years, Morrow has been working with his father to revitalize an American Legion presence in the upper part of Cleveland County.

"There are a lot of people out here who aren't part of any American Legion. If we could revitalize it, I think it could help a lot of people here," he said.

With his time in high school at an end, Morrow has already enrolled at Gardner-Webb University. He has yet to declare a major, but said no matter what he studies, his long term plans involve joining the military.

"I want to be a pilot in the Air Force. I've been amazed by flying ever since I was a kid," he said. "But I've always been pretty tall and until recently I would not have been able to sign up to fly. The Air Force changed those rules and that change has really opened up what my future can be."

Dustin George can be reached at 704-669-3337 or Dustin.George@ShelbyStar.com.

Comments / 1

Related
cn2.com

Former Assistant Principal Sentenced For Abusing Student

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A judge sentenced Kenneth Williams to 18 months behind bars, 3 years probation and 15 years on the Sex Offender Registry. He was sentenced to 18 months for the charge of sexual battery with a student. According to officials, consecutive to that he...
kiss951.com

What A Day of Swimming at Carrigan Farms in North Carolina Looks Like

This past weekend my significant other, our friend, and I decided to visit Carrigan Farms and experience their swimming quarry. After you read my full review, you are going to want to visit this Summer for some must-needed fun. About the Quarry. Carrigan Farms Swimming Quarry is only thirty minutes...
MOORESVILLE, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cleveland County, NC
Government
County
Cleveland County, NC
corneliustoday.com

W. Catawba ridiculousness, Part 9

June 14. By Dave Vieser. A $548,000 computerized traffic signal control system once hailed as “the answer” to heavy West Catawba Avenue traffic has been ditched by Cornelius. The system, known as Rhythm In-Sync, was supposedly designed to offer superior traffic light cycle timing based on real-time traffic, with conditions monitored by a series of cameras in each signal.
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

Lilly to break ground in Concord on Tuesday

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Officials from the State of North Carolina, Cabarrus County and City of Concord will join leaders from Eli Lilly and Company for a groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday, June 14 at the Grounds at Concord. In January, Lilly announced an over $1 billion investment in a new...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Air Force#Enter Air#Burns High School#American Legion
WCNC

18-year-old dead in Statesville shooting

STATESVILLE, N.C. — An 18-year-old female was shot and killed early Monday morning, Statesville Police confirm. According to officials, the shooting happened in the 1200 block off 5th Street. Police said one of its officers heard the shooting and immediately responded to the scene. You can stream WCNC Charlotte...
WSOC Charlotte

New $44 million rec center debuts in Lake Norman area

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Don’t let the bland name fool you: The Northern Regional Recreation Center opening next week is already a hit. Hundreds of residents have come in for preview tours of the $44 million center in Cornelius — and at least 200 have signed up for monthly memberships ranging from $22 to $65.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
carolinapanorama.com

Zion Baptist Church welcomes First Lady

Zion Baptist Church Pastor Rev. M. Andrew Davis and Mrs. Sabrina Davis were married on Saturday, June 4, 2022 at the Coach House Wedding and Event Venue in Mount Pleasant, North Carolina. The church greeted the Pastor, First Lady and the First Children at a Meet the First Family celebration...
WSOC Charlotte

Mother and daughter injured by bear attack at Great Smoky Mountains National Park

GATLINBURG, Tenn. — A family camping in Great Smoky Mountains National Park was attacked by a bear that ripped into their tent, hurting both a mother and child. The National Park Service said in a news release that a family of five and their dog were sleeping in their tent when a bear ripped into it early Sunday morning. Inside the tent, the bear scratched a 3-year-old girl and her mother.
WBTV

Family of 5 loses home to fire in Cabarrus County

CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Cabarrus County home is a complete loss after flames tore through it on Sunday. The Fire Marshall’s Office says the call came in at 5:19 p.m. Sunday for the home on Guildbrook Road in western Cabarrus County. By the time fire crews arrived seven minutes later, the flames had taken over 30% of the home.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Lake Norman Island Fire Put Out By Storm

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Fire says an island fire on Lake Norman is no longer ablaze after a thunderstorm came through the area Tuesday. Multiple agencies responded to the fire on Lynch Island, off Henry Lane, near marker R2 & grid H21 (aka Hammock Beach) around 9 p.m. Monday night.
HUNTERSVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Firefighters Fight Flames At Cornelius Sports Bar

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Multiple agencies responded to a fire at Tropicana Sports Bar in Cornelius early Tuesday morning. Firefighters with Huntersville, Davidson, and Cornelius Fire worked together to stop the flames.
The Star

The Star

2K+
Followers
449
Post
243K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Shelby, NC from Shelby Star.

 http://shelbystar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy