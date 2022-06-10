Senior Profile: Burns grad aims to enter Air Force

When Zachary Morrow looks back over his time at Burns High School, he says he has a deep appreciation for the lessons he took from there. Not just in the classroom, but in things he can apply to daily life.

Two organizations in particular, the school orchestra and ROTC, have had a profound impact on the young man.

“With ROTC I learned there is more to being a leader than telling people what to do. I learned how to get people to respect you, they'll want to help you more. And in orchestra there is always room for improvement. As long as you stick your nose to the grindstone, you can do whatever you want to do. Your limits are only what you can do with it," he said. "Those things have really been a huge help in becoming who I am now.”

Outside of his school, Morrow has dedicated a lot of time to the area American Legion posts. He was selected to go to Boys State and Boys Nation, where selected students participate in mock governments to elect leadership, draft legislation and learn how government bodies function.

“It definitely opened my eyes on how to be politically correct and how to respect other people's beliefs and understand my own and having respect for other people’s values as well," he said.

In recent years, Morrow has been working with his father to revitalize an American Legion presence in the upper part of Cleveland County.

"There are a lot of people out here who aren't part of any American Legion. If we could revitalize it, I think it could help a lot of people here," he said.

With his time in high school at an end, Morrow has already enrolled at Gardner-Webb University. He has yet to declare a major, but said no matter what he studies, his long term plans involve joining the military.

"I want to be a pilot in the Air Force. I've been amazed by flying ever since I was a kid," he said. "But I've always been pretty tall and until recently I would not have been able to sign up to fly. The Air Force changed those rules and that change has really opened up what my future can be."

