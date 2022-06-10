ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Congressman Scott Perry asked for a pardon weeks after Jan. 6 insurrection, panel says

By Teresa Boeckel, York Daily Record
York Daily Record
York Daily Record
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jd7ob_0g6dHwMi00

Congressman Scott Perry, R-York County, sought a presidential pardon for his role in attempting to overturn the 2020 election, according to a special congressional panel investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

The panel held its first hearing Thursday night, outlining for the public the evidence it will hear about the efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election and the riot at the U.S. Capitol. It says the probe shows Trump led and directed efforts to overturn the election .

Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming, a Republican and the committee's vice chair, spoke of the pardons during the hearing.

"As you will see, Rep. Perry contacted the White House in the weeks after Jan. 6, to seek a presidential pardon," Cheney said during the hearing. "Multiple other Republican congressman also sought presidential pardons for their roles in attempting to overturn the 2020 election."

A spokesperson for Perry issued this statement: "This is a ludicrous and soulless lie."

Chad Baker, chairman of the Democratic Party of York County, issued this statement: “You don’t ask for forgiveness unless you have done something wrong."

"As a whole, I believe the televised session last night was enlightening and showed how reprehensible the insurrectionist actions were. President Trump is clearly culpable for the incendiary comments he made and for the call to action many heard across the country. He is clearly at the top of this pyramid and Representative Scott Perry was standing next to him the whole time,” he said.

Holly Robson Kelley, the acting chair for the York County Republican Committee, could not be reached for comment.

U.S. Capitol attack: Jan. 6 committee says probe shows Trump led and directed effort to overturn 2020 election: hearing recap

Also of interest: Miss the Jan. 6 hearing? Here's what Bill Barr, Ivanka Trump, Capitol Police and others said

Who they are: 70 Pennsylvania residents arrested for involvement in Capitol insurrection

Perry is seeking re-election this fall. He faces challenger Shamaine Daniels, a Democratic, in the Nov. 8 election.

Daniels tweeted on Friday that it was a "shocking announcement" by Cheney regarding her opponent, and "it's time to ask some hard questions about Scott Perry."

Cheney's statements on Perry led Common Cause − a nonprofit watchdog and advocacy group that called for Perry's resignation last year based on his statements about decertifying Pennsylvania's votes in the 2020 presidential election − to issue a press release stating that it is looking "forward to all participants in this insurrection being held accountable."

Pennsylvania state capital bureau reporter Bruce Siwy contributed to this story. .

This article originally appeared on York Daily Record: Congressman Scott Perry asked for a pardon weeks after Jan. 6 insurrection, panel says

Comments / 6

Related
News Channel 34

Pennsylvania House GOP moves to bottle up 4 gun safety proposals

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Republicans used a legislative bill-shuffling strategy Monday to voluntarily relinquish a Pennsylvania House committee’s control over four bills that address gun violence. The Judiciary Committee’s action led the speaker to have another panel take over the bills after Democrats tried to force consideration of the proposals. The vote, after a testy […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CNHI

Pa. GOP defeats Dems on proposed gun control bills in House, Senate

HARRISBURG — The bipartisanship displayed, as mild as it is, by the U.S. Senate in announcing the framework on a modest gun control proposal didn’t translate from Washington to Harrisburg. Pennsylvania lawmakers in the General Assembly ended Monday no closer to making a similar announcement as Republicans outmaneuvered...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Pennsylvania Capital-Star

Budget mavens Browne and Saylor’s reelection losses not a factor in negotiations, experts say

Sen. Pat Browne and Rep. Stanley Saylor, the Legislature's top budget negotiators, lost their reelection bids to primary opponents, but if this election season is unusual, that's unlikely to be the reason. The post Budget mavens Browne and Saylor’s reelection losses not a factor in negotiations, experts say appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
County
York County, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Government
York County, PA
Government
WPXI Pittsburgh

Pennsylvania lawmakers want to put restrictions on fireworks

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A new bill in Harrisburg would put limits on fireworks in Pennsylvania in response to growing complaints. The state house voted in favor of legislation that would ban their use from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. except for July 2 through July 4, and Dec. 31, when they can be used until 1 a.m. Jan. 1.
pghcitypaper.com

Learn where Pennsylvania political candidates stand on gun control

A string of mass shootings across the country, including a Uvalde, Texas tragedy that took the lives of 19 children, has triggered many community members to wonder what, if anything, public officials are going to do about the recent spike in gun violence. Pittsburgh has its own history of mass shootings, including the deadliest anti-Semitic attack in U.S. history at Squirrel Hill’s Tree of Life synagogue, which killed 11 people in 2018, and a recent mass shooting at an Airbnb-rented apartment in the North Side, killing two teens and wounding eight others.
PITTSBURGH, PA
wdac.com

Legislation Bans Military-Style Assault Weapons In PA

BUCKS COUNTY – In the wake of several mass shootings in recent weeks, Bucks County Sen. Steve Santarsiero will be introducing a bill banning military-style assault weapons in PA. The Democrat says military-style weapons have no place in civilian society and easy access to assault weapons is one of the greatest threats to Pennsylvanians. The bill will broaden the scope of what the state classifies as assault weapons, banning more than 150 gun models. It will also ban the sale of gun magazines with a capacity of more than 10 rounds and provide for a voluntary buy-back program for individuals that currently own firearms that would no longer be permitted. The proposal is modeled after a law that was enacted in Connecticut after the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting, which is considered to be one of the toughest in the nation.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ivanka Trump
Person
Liz Cheney
WPXI Pittsburgh

Local leaders, gun shop owner react to bipartisan gun control deal

MOON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A deal with bipartisan support that could lead to the biggest change to gun laws in decades is on the table, and so is reaction to this proposal. At the heart of this bipartisan deal would provide resources for every state to implement “red flag” laws, which allow police and family members to petition courts to keep guns away from people deemed a risk to themselves or others. Nineteen states currently have red flag laws, but Pennsylvania is not one of them.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Presidential Pardons#Republican#The White House
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Pennsylvania has $2.2 billion to spend

Pennsylvania still has $2.2 million dollars in stimulus funds, so a new budget is being explored by lawmakers. The budget deadline is June 30, 2022, and could mean that residents may see more stimulus payments sent to them. Between the $2.2 billion in stimulus funding plus the $4.9 billion in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
White House
WGAL

Tiny homes for military veterans

There are more than 37,000 homeless veterans in the United States and nearly 1,000 live in Pennsylvania. A Susquehanna Valley nonprofit group wants to change that. It's a big effort that is starting something small. News 8's Anne Shannon has the full details. You can watch her story above.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WITF

Pa. lawmakers move to restrict fireworks

(Harrisburg) — Pennsylvania state lawmakers are advancing proposed new limits on fireworks in response to growing complaints after a 5-year-old state law greatly liberalized their sales and use. The House of Representatives voted 160-38 on Wednesday for legislation that would restrict their use to 10 a.m.-10 p.m. except during...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
630 WMAL

Governor Hogan Statement on Incident Near Residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh

ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:. “Early this morning, I was briefed on an incident that occurred near the residence of Justice Brett Kavanaugh and his family. I want to thank the US Marshals Service and Montgomery County Police for acting quickly to apprehend the suspect and prevent him from causing any harm. Maryland State Police and the Maryland Coordination and Analysis Center are providing assistance with the investigation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
York Daily Record

York Daily Record

2K+
Followers
751
Post
383K+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest crime, entertainment, food, traffic and weather news from York, Pa., and York County's breaking news leader: the York Daily Record and ydr.com.

 http://ydr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy