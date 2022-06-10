ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Commentary: Was It Just Turnout that Resulted in the Blowout of Measure H?

By David Greenwald
Cover picture for the articleDavis, CA – On Thursday, Dan Ramos put out a statement that seemed to blame the overwhelming Measure H defeat on low voter turnout. “Obviously we are disappointed with the outcome on Measure H. We believe that it is more reflective of low voter turnout than the sentiment of the community...

