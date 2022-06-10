Crawford County 911 Authority Looking for 911 Coordinator

(Robinson) – The Robinson City Council meets tonight and they have a few items on the agenda. In “New Business,” they will look at acquiring “the premises” at 1513 South Willow Drive and “the title” to the premises at 407 South Argus. They will also look at a resolution approving rules and regulations for the issuance of a permit for rooftop solar panels, adapting a revised code of ordinance of the City of Robinson, and they will look at hiring summer help for the Parks Department. In other business, the City Council will hear a report from Resa Shaner with the Crawford County Development Association. They will meet this evening at 7 pm in the council chambers of the Robinson Community Center.

ROBINSON, IL ・ 17 HOURS AGO