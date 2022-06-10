ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crawford County, IL

Crawford County 911 Authority Looking for 911 Coordinator

 4 days ago

(Undated) — The Crawford County 911 Authority is currently looking for a new 911 Coordinator. According to...

Hutsonville Village Board Set to Meet

(Hutsonville) – The Hutsonville Village Board has a handful of items on the agenda for their meeting today. They will hear a report from the Finance Committee and vote on approving the 2022-2023 Appropriations and Tax Levy Ordinances. They will also look at a request to close South Main for Riverfest in August, get an update on the status of the RLF Closeout grant, and discuss the Rebuild Illinois Downtown and Main Street Grant application. The Hutsonville Village Board meets this afternoon at 5 pm at the Village Hall.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL
Robinson City Council Has Busy Agenda

(Robinson) – The Robinson City Council meets tonight and they have a few items on the agenda. In “New Business,” they will look at acquiring “the premises” at 1513 South Willow Drive and “the title” to the premises at 407 South Argus. They will also look at a resolution approving rules and regulations for the issuance of a permit for rooftop solar panels, adapting a revised code of ordinance of the City of Robinson, and they will look at hiring summer help for the Parks Department. In other business, the City Council will hear a report from Resa Shaner with the Crawford County Development Association. They will meet this evening at 7 pm in the council chambers of the Robinson Community Center.
ROBINSON, IL
Mobile Home and Real Estate Tax Bills are Going Out Tomorrow

(Undated) – It’s tax time in Crawford Country. According to Crawford County Treasurer, Twyla Bailey, Real Estate and Mobile Home Tax bills will be mailed out tomorrow. Bailey says that her office will be mailing out almost eighteen-thousand Real Estate tax bills and six-hundred Mobile Home tax bills. The first installment of tax bill payments is due Monday, July 18th. The second installment is due Thursday, September 1st. Bailey says her office will be collecting a little over thirty-six million dollars in Real Estate taxes and fifty-seven thousand in Mobile Home taxes this year. Taxpayers are reminded that tax bills can be paid by mail, at any of the area banks, at the drop-off box at the front of the Annex building, or in person at the Treasurer’s office Monday-Friday 8 am to 4 pm.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IL

