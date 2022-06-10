Crawford County 911 Authority Looking for 911 Coordinator

(Undated) – It’s tax time in Crawford Country. According to Crawford County Treasurer, Twyla Bailey, Real Estate and Mobile Home Tax bills will be mailed out tomorrow. Bailey says that her office will be mailing out almost eighteen-thousand Real Estate tax bills and six-hundred Mobile Home tax bills. The first installment of tax bill payments is due Monday, July 18th. The second installment is due Thursday, September 1st. Bailey says her office will be collecting a little over thirty-six million dollars in Real Estate taxes and fifty-seven thousand in Mobile Home taxes this year. Taxpayers are reminded that tax bills can be paid by mail, at any of the area banks, at the drop-off box at the front of the Annex building, or in person at the Treasurer’s office Monday-Friday 8 am to 4 pm.
