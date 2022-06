About 2:30 pm Monday a motorist southbound on FM 1485 near Jefferson Chemical called 911 to report a silver F-150 that was driving all over the road and into ditches. While on the phone with 911 the Ford pickup slammed into the back of a Chevrolet Tahoe that was parked on the shoulder of the road due to mechanical issues. The impact drove the Tahoe through a fence and into a pasture. The female who was having difficulty walking due to medical boots on both feet was transported to the hospital in stable condition. THe driver in the Tahoe was being checked out by EMS on the scene. Caney Creek Firefighters attempted to make contact with the landowner but were unsuccessful. Due to cattle being in the pasture, Caney Creek Firefighters did what they could to secure the fence. Tommy’s Paint and Body removed the F-150 from the scene. Millers Wrecker removed the Tahoe from the pasture. The crash was investigated by Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO