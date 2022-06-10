ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stoy, IL

Stoy Man Arrested on Domestic Battery Charges

wtyefm.com
 4 days ago

(Undated) – The Crawford County Sheriff’s Office is reporting the...

www.wtyefm.com

Comments / 1

Related
wrul.com

Enfield Man Arrested on Multiple Charges

An Enfield man was arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine, Driving While License Suspended, and Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle along with other charges. 39 year old Justin Owen was found slumped over in the driver’s seat of a vehicle. When Deputy Capeheart found him the man had blood shot eyes and his speech was slurred. After searching the vehicle he found .72 grams of a white crystal substance that tested positive for methamphetamine, along with multiple mason jars that field tested positive for cannabis. Owen was booked on charges of Unlawful Possession of Meth, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Possession of Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle, and Driving While License Revoked. Bond was set at $3000 dollars.
ENFIELD, IL
wsiu.org

Numerous charges are filed against a man in Wayne County

A man faces numerous charges in Wayne County after an incident earlier this month. Deputies with the Wayne County Sheriff's Department were called to a residence in Sims on June 3 and found 24-year-old Rodney Esmon hiding under a bed. He was taken into custody since he was already wanted on vehicle theft and domestic battery charges. During his arrest, they seized methamphetamine from him.
wrul.com

Holibaugh Arrested For Possession Of Cannabis

A traffic stop conducted by Deputy Capeheart with the White County Sheriff’s Department resulted in the arrest of a Crossville woman. Capeheart was on patrol on Sunday morning traveling on Route 1 when he passed a vehicle that appeared to be exceeding the speed limit. The driver of the vehicle, 61 year old Laura Holibaugh of 404 W Main Street, was clocked going 73 in a 55 mph zone. Capeheart pulled over Holibaugh and when he made contact with her he smelled a strong odor of cannabis coming from inside the car. A probable cause search of the vehicle resulted in the finding of .72 grams of a loose green leafy substance believed to be cannabis in the opened container in the vehicle. The green leafy substance field tested positive for cannabis. Holibaugh was placed under arrest for the Possession of Adult use Cannabis in a Motor Vehicle and transported to the White County Jail where she posted the $250 bond. Holibaugh was also cited for driving over the speed limit. A court date has been set for July 26th at 9 a.m.
CROSSVILLE, IL
wrul.com

Two Arrested On White County Warrants

Two White County men were picked up on warrants over the weekend. On Friday evening an officer with the Carmi Police Department arrested 43 year old James W Beal of 407 Fourth St in Crossville on a Lawrence County warrant for Battery. Bond was set at $1,000. Beal paid the bond plus a $20 booking fee and was released.
WHITE COUNTY, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Crawford County, IL
City
Stoy, IL
Crawford County, IL
Crime & Safety
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
wamwamfm.com

Daviess County Arrest Report

21-year-old Kirk Bratton of Loogootee was arrested Saturday by Indiana State Police and charged with Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. He was booked into the Daviess County Security Center on a $2,000 bond. Bond was posted. 21-year-old Ryan Graber of Montgomery was arrested Sunday by Indiana State Police and charged...
DAVIESS COUNTY, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Owensboro Police investigating overnight homicide

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Owensboro Police is investigating a homicide after a person was shot late Monday night. Officers responded to 1200 block of West 7th Street shortly after 11 Monday night for a possible car crash with injuries where a building had been hit. When OPD arrived, a bystander was performing CPR on the […]
OWENSBORO, KY
WTWO/WAWV

JAILER: Escaped inmate believed to have had help

DAVIESS CO., Ky. (WEHT) — After several days of running from the law, escaped Daviess County Detention Center inmate Mary Lou Eggleston is still wanted at large. Authorities say the 21-year-old made her escape June 9 after stealing a detention center vehicle. Now, officials have released the name of a man who may be helping […]
DAVIESS COUNTY, KY
WCIA

Mattoon Police arrest juvenile accused of showing gun on social media

MATTOON, Ill. (WCIA) — Mattoon Police said they arrested a juvenile after he was accused of showing a gun on social media. In a Facebook post, officers said they were told Sunday about the incident. “Threats were made from the suspect to another group of juveniles,” said officers. Detectives found out the material shared on […]
MATTOON, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Violent Crime#Crawford County Sheriff
wlds.com

Jacksonville Man Arrested For Role in Pana Armed Robbery

A former Jacksonville resident has been arrested for armed robbery in Christian County. According to WCIA, on June 5th, Pana Police responded to Lake Lawn Inn and learned someone had been held up by two male suspects armed with guns. The suspects took the victim’s money, cell phone and car keys before leaving.
JACKSONVILLE, IL
Fox 59

IMPD: Man pulls rifle on Taco Bell workers, forces them to open register

INDIANAPOLIS — A man is accused of pointing a rifle at employees during an armed robbery at an Indianapolis Taco Bell. Police say a man dressed in a black puffy jacket, black t-shirt and black ripped jeans robbed the Taco Bell at 6990 E. 10th Street around 6:30 p.m. on May 29. He’s described as 5’10” and 180 pounds with a dark skin tone.
wevv.com

Trial date moved for Evansville woman accused of murder and rape

The trial date for an Evansville woman accused of several crimes including rape and murder has been moved. Court records show the jury trial for 36-year-old Heidi Carter has been rescheduled to take place on the morning of Monday, Nov. 28. Before being rescheduled, Carter's trial was originally set to...
EVANSVILLE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WCIA

Rantoul man dead after crash on US Rt. 136

(UPDATE) — Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup said the man was identified as Scott Boyne. Preliminary autopsy results indicate he died from multiple blunt force injuries he got during the crash. CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — State Police said a Rantoul man is dead after a weekend crash. In a news release, troopers said the crash […]
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, IL
wmix94.com

TWO CENTRALIANS INDICTED FOR FEDERAL BANK FRAUD

EAST ST. LOUIS — Two Centralia residents have been charged in a three-count federal indictment alleging bank fraud and identity theft in connection with stolen mail. According to court documents, a federal grand jury indicted 36-year-old Jessica N. Smith and 26-year-old Matthew Woods last week. Smith was reportedly arrested during a traffic stop last week on the federal warrant and for alleged possession of methamphetamine and a narcotic instrument.
CENTRALIA, IL
southernillinoisnow.com

Police Beat for Saturday, June 11th, 2022

A 41-year-old Centralia man has been arrested by Centralia Police for aggravated domestic battery, domestic battery, and unlawful restraint. Todd Gormann of East Calumet was taken to the Marion County Jail to await a decision on formal charges. 37-year-old Richard Burkett of South Maple in Centralia was arrested by Centralia...
MARION COUNTY, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy