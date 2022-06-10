Nez Perce Tribe assumes larger role at Dworshak Fish Hatchery

East Idaho man among members of Patriot Front group arrested A man from Ammon was among the 31 people arrested Saturday who were accused of conspiring to interrupt a pride event. Richard Jacob Jessop was reportedly in Coeur d’Alene as part of a group called Patriot Front. A tipster reported the group to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office after seeing the group load into a U-Haul truck with riot gear. Patriot Front is a white supremacist, neo-Nazi organization that was formed in the aftermath of the Unite the Right rally in 2017. The organization’s founder and leader, Thomas Ryan Rosseau, was among those arrested Saturday. Jessop was charged with misdemeanor criminal conspiracy and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. He was one of two members confirmed to be from Idaho, with most of the group being from out of state.

COEUR D'ALENE, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO