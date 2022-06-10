ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orofino, ID

Nez Perce Tribe assumes larger role at Dworshak Fish Hatchery

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nez Perce Tribe is assuming a larger role in the operations at the Dworshak National Fish Hatchery in Orofino. The tribe, which has been a co-manager at the hatchery for nearly 20 years, will now take over sole responsibility for fish...

NPC Commissioners Sign Disaster Declaration for Flooding

The Nez Perce County Board of County Commissioners issued a disaster declaration on Monday. The decision comes after the excessive rainfall throughout the weekend, which caused rivers and creeks to rise, resulting in localized flooding that is impacting homes and private properties in the area. The Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and Nez Perce County Office of Emergency Management responded throughout the weekend to calls of rising water. The Emergency Operations Center for the City of Lewiston and Nez Perce County has been activated to facilitate emergency response efforts. Crews will continue responding to affected areas and provide updates as needed. For a full list of affected areas, look below:
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
We Had No Idea This Was Hiding in Idaho’s Panhandle

Idaho is such an incredible and diverse state. The southern part and northern part are substantially different. In the lush forests of northern Idaho's panhandle is a remarkable sight to see. There is something in the midst that is worth a visit. A short and easy hike will lead you to something quite remarkable. One of Idaho's wonders, get ready to look up, way up.
IDAHO STATE
Nez Perce County declares Flooding Disaster Declaration

After increased rainfall, the Nez Perce County Board of County Commissioners has issued a disaster declaration.The excessive rainfall throughout the weekend, caused rivers and creeks to rise, resulting in flooding that is impacting properties in the county. The Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office,...
NEZ PERCE COUNTY, ID
Is Idaho a safe haven for extremists?

COEUR D’ALENE, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — In light of Saturday’s incident in Coeur d’Alene, officials with one state anti-extremism organization note there have long been extremist groups in Idaho; but, they said the dynamics have recently changed. According to the Idaho 97 Project, the state’s recent population...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Orofino, ID
Nez Perce County, ID
Idaho State
Lewiston, ID
Lewiston, ID
Lewiston, ID
Lewiston City Council says no to homeless shelter

A homeless shelter proposed for the location at 1332 G St. failed to win support from the Lewiston City Council Monday following about 4½ hours of testimony and deliberation. Council President Hannah Liedkie as well as councilors Rick Tousley, Kassee Forsmann and Jim Kleeburg voted in favor of a motion to overturn an April decision of the Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission to allow the shelter. Councilor Kathy Schroeder was the only council member to oppose the motion. Councilor Luke Blount was absent from the meeting due to illness.
Neighborhood of the Week: Monitoring market shifts in Kootenai County

Rising mortgage interest rates could mean a shift in the local real estate market. North Idaho continues to be a seller’s market and one of the most in-demand areas for buyers across the entire country. The word “overpriced” has been thrown about too, and locals have justifiably complained about the absence of affordable housing in the region.
KOOTENAI COUNTY, ID
Dworshak Reservoir Near Orofino Should Be At Full Pool By June 20th

Dworshak Reservoir near Orofino should be at full pool well before the 4th of July. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers traditionally has the reservoir at full pool for the holiday. The agency will be releasing more water from Dworshak Dam for the next week to create additional capacity for the spring runoff. The increased spill will raise the North Fork of the Clearwater River below the dam by less than a foot.
OROFINO, ID
Local rivers flooding with more rain expected

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Palouse and Pend Oreille Rivers are currently flooding, and more rain is on the way. Flood warnings are currently in effect for Whitman, Latah, Pend Oreille and Bonner counties, including Potlach and Albeni Falls. Spokane’s National Weather Service reminded drivers to not drive through flooded...
SPOKANE, WA
Regional rain leads to flooding and road issues

Steady rain over the weekend and into Monday caused flooding and road issues. The Idaho Transportation Department was forced to close a portion of the northbound lane of U.S. Highway 95 near milepost 296 about 4 miles south of Lapwai due to erosion from swollen Lapwai Creek. Nearby Webb Road...
LAPWAI, ID
Drought conditions in the Inland Northwest improve as wet weather remains

SPOKANE — Eastern Washington has no areas in a “severe drought” for the first time since March 2020, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor. Eastern Washington has had a lot of rain over the past week due to strong plumes of moisture from the subtropics, which is unusual for this time of year, said Valerie Thaler, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in Spokane.
SPOKANE, WA
Rescue crews unable to locate swimmer swept away by current near Boulder Beach

SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who got swept away in the Spokane River near Boulder Beach was not located during a search and rescue attempt this past weekend. Multiple agencies, including search and rescue crews, first responded to the scene Saturday for reports a 20-year-old man was in the river, appeared to be struggling and then was swept away by the current. The Spokane River is currently around 59 degrees and has a runoff of 18,000 cubic feet per second.
SPOKANE, WA
North Idaho celebrates with largest Pride event ever

COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho — Hundreds of people gathered in City Park in downtown Coeur d’Alene on Saturday to celebrate Pride. Organizers said it is the largest Pride event that north Idaho has ever seen. The theme for this year’s Pride event was ‘exist louder.’. Crowds were...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Missing Orofino residents located in Oregon

Two Orofino people who were reported missing by the Orofino Police Department last week have been found in Oregon. The Grants Pass Police Department notified Orofino PD Monday that 36-year-old Candi Chandler and 42-year-old Jeremy Anderson have been found and are in custody. It appears that Chandler was with Anderson of her own free will.
OROFINO, ID
East Idaho man among members of white supremacist group arrested in Coeur d'Alene

East Idaho man among members of Patriot Front group arrested A man from Ammon was among the 31 people arrested Saturday who were accused of conspiring to interrupt a pride event. Richard Jacob Jessop was reportedly in Coeur d’Alene as part of a group called Patriot Front. A tipster reported the group to the Kootenai County Sheriff’s Office after seeing the group load into a U-Haul truck with riot gear. Patriot Front is a white supremacist, neo-Nazi organization that was formed in the aftermath of the Unite the Right rally in 2017. The organization’s founder and leader, Thomas Ryan Rosseau, was among those arrested Saturday. Jessop was charged with misdemeanor criminal conspiracy and was scheduled to be arraigned Monday. He was one of two members confirmed to be from Idaho, with most of the group being from out of state.
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
Rivers flooding across the Inland Northwest

Days on end of rain have our area rivers, creeks, and streams running high and fast. As of Monday night, a few of them have already started to spill over their banks. Both the Pend Oreille and Palouse Rivers are now under a Flood Warning, which means flooding is happening now, or about to start soon, and you should take extra caution if in the area.
SPOKANE, WA

