Nez Perce Tribe assumes larger role at Dworshak Fish Hatchery

The Nez Perce County Board of County Commissioners issued a disaster declaration on Monday. The decision comes after the excessive rainfall throughout the weekend, which caused rivers and creeks to rise, resulting in localized flooding that is impacting homes and private properties in the area. The Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department, Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office, and Nez Perce County Office of Emergency Management responded throughout the weekend to calls of rising water. The Emergency Operations Center for the City of Lewiston and Nez Perce County has been activated to facilitate emergency response efforts. Crews will continue responding to affected areas and provide updates as needed. For a full list of affected areas, look below:
Comments / 1