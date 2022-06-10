Gas Prices Remain Largely Unchanged

(Undated) — For the first time ever, last week saw the national average reach the $5 per gallon mark. According to GasBuddy Head of Petroleum Analysis, Patrick DeHaan, for now, the upward momentum may slow down, but we are still just one potential jolt to supply away from heading even higher. DeHaan says gasoline demand while rising seasonally, is still well below previous records, but remains impressive with prices in all states at record levels. He says should the rise in price finally start to slow demand’s rise, we could see some breathing room, but for now, it seems like Americans are proving “resilient to record highs.” The current national average is $5.03 a gallon. The statewide average for Illinois is $5.60 a gallon. It’s $5.22 in Indiana. Georgia has the cheapest gas at $4.47 a gallon.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 16 HOURS AGO