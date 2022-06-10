How Tuesday's primaries are setting up competitive Des Moines metro races in November

Good morning Iowa, and happy Friday!

We've made it to the end of primary election week in Iowa. And if you're still digesting the results and what they mean for the fall, then this newsletter is the place to be.

Today we're looking at the Des Moines metro, where Tuesday's results are setting the stage for several high-profile legislative contests — particularly in the suburbs. Many races there are key for Democrats, who hope to claw back seats in the two Republican-controlled legislative chambers.

Several top lawmakers, including the two Republican leaders in the Iowa Senate — Sens. Jack Whitver of Ankeny and Jake Chapman of Adel — will face contested races.

In another high-profile race, former U.S. Rep. David Young, a Republican, will face Democrat Sonya Heitshusen, a former WHO-TV anchor who is now Auditor Rob Sand's spokesperson.

In other competitive races, however, there's still uncertainty on who will represent Republicans on the ticket. The House District 46 race in Grimes and western Urbandale is headed to a party nominating convention after none of the five candidates reached the 35% threshold required to win.

And, in Senate District 16, two West Des Moines Republicans are within 25 votes of one another — a race that's still too close for the Associated Press to call. The county canvass of votes will be Tuesday, and it's possible the race could end up going to a recount.

We've got more on those races, and the developing picture in the metro at large , in today's newsletter.

This is Ian, ready for a nap after a busy politics week. Questions or thoughts on the primaries? Reach out at irichardson@registermedia.com .

