WATCH: Bond set at $100K for GRPD officer charged with 2nd-degree murder in Patrick Lyoya's death

By Karie Herringa
 4 days ago
More than two months after Patrick Lyoya was shot and killed following a traffic stop in Grand Rapids, the officer who pulled the trigger was arraigned on a second-degree murder charge Friday.

FOX 17 learned Schurr bonded out of jail Friday afternoon.

READ MORE: GRPD Officer Schurr bonds out of jail

Thursday, Officer Chris Schurr, who had been on paid administrative leave since the deadly April 4 shooting, turned himself in and was booked into the Calhoun County Jail. Officials tell us this is common practice when people previously worked for the jurisdictions where they are charged.

Watch arraignment live:

GRPD Officer Schurr arraigned on second-degree murder in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Schurr was formally arraigned just after 1:30 p.m. on Friday.

“The court weighs heavily on the fact that the defendant turned himself in,” Judge Ayoub said during the arraignment when discussing the possibility of issuing a personal recognizance bond. “However, the nature of the charge is also something the court considers.”

Judge Ayoub ultimately set Schurr’s bond at $100,000.

Schurr is expected back in court on June 21 at 9:30 a.m. for a probable cause hearing.

RELATED: GRPD Officer Chris Schurr charged with second-degree murder in shooting death of Patrick Lyoya

Supporters of Officer Schurr gathered at the courthouse prior to the arraignment. Some were spotted wearing shirts that read “#StandWithSchurr.” Others were seen passing out blue ribbons.

Officer Schurr supporters spotted in courtroom

Outside of the courtroom, another crowd of Schurr's supporters waited for him to be arraigned.

Supporters gather outside courtroom ahead of Officer Schurr's arraignment

Here's a look at what that charge means.

Under the Michigan penal code, a second-degree murder charge is defined as a non-premeditated killing or a murder that's caused by someone's reckless conduct, including an obvious lack of concern for a person's life.

There's no justification or excuse for death under this charge such as self-defense.

It is less severe than first-degree murder.

If convicted, a person faces up to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

"It's been a very difficult time to be the police. I cannot imagine a more difficult department across the country to be a police officer in right now than the Grand Rapids Police Department," said GRPD Chief Eric Winstrom.

As of Friday afternoon, Schurr is still a GRPD employee.

MORE: GRPD chief recommends termination after second-degree murder charge

In a statement to FOX 17, the city said: "The City Manager is in receipt of the Chief's letter. Because this is an employment matter, we are unable to make further comment at this time."

From here, the department's internal affairs unit plans to conduct its own investigation to determine whether Schurr violated rules and procedures.

Then it goes to the Office of Oversight and Public Accountability.

They'll analyze that report and MSP's investigation, then make possible policy recommendations.

Mark D. Dodge, Dodge & Dodge, P.C. and Matthew G. Borgula, Springstead Bartish Borgula & Lynch PLLC are representing Officer Schurr.

"Your Honor, the defense submits that Officer Schurr, on this chart, he was justified in his use of force in this episode and is not guilty of this crime. And we ask that the court honor that presumption of innocence," said attorney Mark Dodge during Friday's arraignment.

Attorney Matt Borgula added, "If you just watch the video, you can see an officer who's trying to do his job as he was trained. And the police procedure at the time, the policy he's following, he's following it to the letter."

The attorneys released a statement following Becker’s second-degree murder charge announcement on Thursday.

We were disappointed to learn that Officer Schurr has been charged with murder by the Kent County Prosecutor. Officer Schurr is a decorated member of law enforcement who has dedicated his career to helping others and protecting the citizens of Grand Rapids. The evidence in this case will show that the death of Patrick Lyoya was not murder but an unfortunate tragedy, resulting from a highly volatile situation. Mr. Lyoya continually refused to obey lawful commands and ultimately disarmed a police officer. Mr. Lyoya gained full control of a police officer’s weapon while resisting arrest, placing Officer Schurr in fear of great bodily harm or death. We are confident that after a jury hears all of the evidence, Officer Schurr will be exonerated.

Click here for more coverage on the shooting death of Patrick Lyoya.

Comments / 5

E-Mail Reply
4d ago

He shouldn't be charged at all.. The punk that fought with him and tried to disarm his weapons from him set into motion the tragic events that ended his life. Officer is Not Guilty!

Reply(2)
7
