ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris County, NJ

Woman charged after failing to scan items in self-checkout at Morris County Walmart

By Jay Edwards
wrnjradio.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – A Morris County woman was charged after she allegedly failed to scan several items in the self-checkout lane at the Flanders...

wrnjradio.com

Comments / 6

Deborah Secker Evers
4d ago

Maybe it was a percentage of the total price.. you know, for being a temporary employee!

Reply
9
Related
wrnjradio.com

2 face drug charges in Mount Olive Twp.

MOUNT OLIVE TOWNSHIP, NJ (Morris County) – Two Morris County residents are facing drug charges in Mount Olive Township. On June 10, at around 4:19 p.m., police were investigating a dispute between John Rowe, 30, and Stephanie Olver, 29, both from Budd Lake, police said. During the course of...
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Sussex County man pleads guilty to assault by auto, DWI

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A Sussex County man has entered a guilty plea to assault by auto and DWI charges, according to Sussex County Prosecutor Francis Koch. Raymond J. Dziadul, 42, of Stanhope pled guilty to an accusation of fourth-degree assault by auto and driving while intoxicated before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton on June 10, Koch said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
wrnjradio.com

Former employee of Sussex County repair shop sentenced for stealing funds

NEWTON, NJ (Sussex County) – A former employee of a Sussex County repair shop was sentenced for stealing funds, according to Sussex County Prosecutor Francis A. Koch. Kevin M. O’Shea, 39, of Staten Island, NY was sentenced before the Honorable Michael C. Gaus, J.S.C. at the Sussex County Courthouse in Newton on June 10, Koch said.
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Morris County, NJ
Crime & Safety
County
Morris County, NJ
City
Mount Olive Township, NJ
Daily Voice

Contractor Hospitalized Following Morris County Fall: UPDATE

A contractor was hospitalized after suffering a fall while working at a Morris County home, authorities said. The fall occurred at a property in Chester around on Tuesday, June 14, Police Lt. Ryan McNamee told DailyVoice.com. A medical helicopter was requested and later canceled, McNamee said. The contractor was taken...
Daily Voice

Pursuit Of Car Stolen Out Of Newark Ends In NY Police Car Crash

A pursuit of a car stolen out of Newark ended in a crash with a police vehicle in Westchester County, NY. Officers responded to a report of men getting out of a car and walking into driveways in the area of Shelly Lane and Stonewall Circle in Harrison at 11:20 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, according to the Town/Village of Harrison Police Department.
NEWARK, NJ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Self Checkout#Shoplifting#Morris County Walmart#The Flanders Walmart
MyChesCo

Do You Know Her? Police Investigating Bank Fraud in Bucks County

DOYLESTOWN, PA — Central Bucks Regional Police say they are investigating fraudulent banking activity at the First National Bank in Doylestown Borough. Authorities state that on May 24, 2022, a female, driving a black sports utility vehicle, cashed a check in the amount of $2,800 at the drive-through. Previously, the same female cashed checks in the amount of $2,800 each at branches in Jamison and Warminster. The female used the same name of a victim whose wallet was stolen on May 19, 2022. The released images are those from Doylestown and other bank locations.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NorthcentralPA.com

Coronor identifies man who perished in I-80 crash

Loganton, Pa. — Clinton County Coroner Zach Hanna identified the man killed in the multi vehicle crash on Monday night on I-80 in Green Township. In a news release sent Tuesday, Hanna said Mirzod Ayubov, 55, from Brooklyn, N.Y. died at 7:25 p.m. on June 13. An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday at the Mount Nittany Medical Center in State College. ...
CLINTON COUNTY, PA
News 12

DA: Crack cocaine and heroin trafficking ring busted in Orange County

Orange County authorities have busted a crack cocaine and heroin trafficking ring in Newburgh and Wallkill. Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler says 11 people have been charged after a multi-agency investigation that included the Orange County Drug Task Force. Hoovler says undercover investigators purchased quantities of narcotics over...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

11 Charged After Multi-Department Orange County Drug Sweep

Eleven Hudson Valley residents have been charged with drug-related crimes following a narcotics sweep by multiple agencies. The arrests took place in Orange County in and around the city of Newburgh on Friday, June 10. According to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler, those arrested were charged with the criminal...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
wrnjradio.com

Morris County Sheriff’s Office swears in new officers, investigators

MORRISTOWN, NJ (Morris County) – The Morris County Sheriff’s Office Monday introduced seven new officers and investigators. An official swearing in ceremony presided by Sheriff James M. Gannon saw the new officers take their oath of office, receive their office identification, and were presented with their commissions of service to the people of Morris County.
MORRIS COUNTY, NJ
bronx.com

NYPD Police Officer, Tzu Cheung, 45, Arrested

On Monday, June 13, 2022, at 1335 hours, the following 45-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Staten Island and was charged as follows. Arrested:. Tzu Cheung. NYPD Police Officer. Charges:. criminal contempt. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WBRE

Chick-fil-A trailer stolen in Stroudsburg

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Chick-fil-A restaurant in Stroudsburg is asking for the public’s help in identifying a truck that stole a trailer from the parking lot on Sunday. According to the Chick-fil-A Bartonsville, located in the 115 Plaza at 611 Lane in Stroudsburg, during the early hours of Sunday morning, a white truck […]
STROUDSBURG, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy