Law Enforcement Log

A Tennessee sheriff’s office is warning the public not to pick up folded dollar bills off the ground because they may contain fentanyl. The warning from the Giles County Sheriff’s Office came after two separate incidents, in which folded dollar bills containing the deadly drug were found at a local gas station.
Maine police said Tuesday they've made an arrest stemming from a 37-year-old homicide investigation into the death of a baby in the far northern part of the state. The baby's body was discovered in Frenchville in December 1985, after a Siberian Husky carried the body of the newborn several hundred feet to the home of the dog's owner.
