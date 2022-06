Raleigh, N.C. — While many of us have the luxury of working inside air conditioned spaces, that's not the case for people who maintain and build our roads and bridges. Rain or shine, NC DOT workers are sweating it out – even during Tuesday's heat index, which threatened to rise as high as 105 degrees. Dozens of heat-related workplace deaths occur in the US yearly. According to OSHA, there were eight occupational fatalities due to heat from 2008-2018 in NC.

