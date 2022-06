BLOOMSBURG, Pa. — More than 50 Canada geese roam freely around Bloomsburg Town Park. A lot of people like seeing them, but others don't like the mess the geese leave behind. Earlier this year, the Bloomsburg Town Council voted to participate in a program overseen by the U.S. Department of Agriculture to euthanize some of the birds and donate the meat to food banks. But recently, the USDA decided to postpone the roundup and revisit the idea next year.

