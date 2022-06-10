ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Backstage News On AEW’s Approach To MJF Storyline

By Sai Mohan
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW is reportedly playing the long game with regards to the ongoing MJF storyline. According to Dave Meltzer in the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW is willing to forego short-term financial gains, evidenced by the fact that they pulled all MJF merchandise from their website, in order to achieve a long-term...

www.wrestlinginc.com

Comments / 4

Related
stillrealtous.com

Batista Refused To Shake Former WWE Star’s Hand

In any given wrestling locker room there are always a wide variety of personalities, but those different personalities don’t always get along. It seems that Batista and Shelly Martinez (FKA Ariel in WWE) didn’t always see eye to eye as she explained that they didn’t have the best relationship while speaking with Wrestling Shoot Interviews. According to Shelly, there was tension between her and Batista stemming from Batista’s relationship, and Shelly’s friendship, with former WWE star Melina.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Photos: Charlotte Flair And Andrade El Idolo Get Married

Charlotte Flair and Andrade El Idolo tied the knot Friday in a ceremony in Mexico. The pro wrestling couple exchanged vows in front of 160 people at Hacienda Mi Ranchito in Torreón – the groom’s hometown. As seen below, the likes of Finn Balor, Apollo Crews, Rey...
RELATIONSHIPS
wrestlinginc.com

Reby Hardy Reacts To Jeff Hardy DUI Arrest

Reby Hardy, the wife of Matt Hardy, has an amusing reaction to Jeff Hardy’s latest legal troubles. As seen below, Reby posted a video on TikTok where she can be seen praying for the health of her husband ahead of The Hardys’ three-way ladder match for the AEW World Tag Team Titles this Wednesday on “Dynamite.”
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Matt Hardy’s Wife (Reby Sky) Mocks Jeff Hardy’s Latest Arrest (Video)

After the news surfaced of Jeff Hardy’s arrest for felony DUI and two other charges, the controversial wife of Matt Hardy took to social media and attempted to turn the situation into a humorous one, while also mocking Jeff in the process. The former TNA Wrestling talent posted a...
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
Person
Dave Meltzer
Distractify

Did Drew Sidora Date LeBron James? Here's What the 'RHOA' Star Said About it

A few perks of following the personal and professional lives of the Real Housewives of Atlanta cast is getting to see the ladies clear up rumors and make revelations. Over the years, we’ve watched Kandi Burruss address the unfortunate rape-gate rumors, Kenya Moore deny paying men to date her on the show, and, recently, Shereé Whitfield lay the rumors of not paying staff to rest. However, second-time peach-holder, Drew Sidora, is currently the talk of the Housewives section of Twitter and beyond due to her latest romantic revelation.
CELEBRITIES
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Star Reportedly Arrested Over Domestic Violence Charges

That’s a serious one. There are all kinds of wrestlers in the world and some of them are among the most larger than life characters that you will find in any form of entertainment. Watching them on television can be a lot of fun and you do not know what you might get to see from one week to the next. However, these wrestlers have lives once the cameras turn off as well and now one of them is having a serious issue.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Wrestling World

Sonya Deville has a lot of problems right now

In August 2020, a 24-year-old boy was arrested, who had been trying for almost eight years to kidnap Sonya Deville, constantly stalking her on social media and making the life of the WWE athlete truly impossible, who in fear called the police several times, until the final arrest occurred one night.
WWE
Popculture

'S.W.A.T.' Star Exits Series After 5 Seasons

After five seasons on the hit CBS show, a S.W.A.T. star has officially exited the series. TV Insider reports that Lina Esco, who has played Officer III Christina "Chris" Alonso since Season 1 of S.W.A.T., has formally announced her exit. Taking to Instagram to share the news, Esco began her statement, "Bringing to life a strong, smart, bisexual character like Chris Alonso has been both a pleasure and a powerful opportunity to increase visibility for diverse women everywhere."
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Backstage#Combat#Aew Programming#Aew Tv
wrestlingrumors.net

Congratulations! Two Wrestling Stars Get Married

That’s the special moment. Wrestlers do a lot of things in the ring and in front of the camera as part of their job. There is very little free time as part of being a wrestler, meaning they have to use what they have as well as possible. That involves several different moments, with one of the most important taking place earlier this week between two stars.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
PWMania

WWE Hall of Famer Worried Ric Flair Could “Drop Dead” in Upcoming Match

In an interview with Sportskeeda.com, WWE Hall of Famer Gerald Brisco discussed Ric Flair’s return to the ring on July 30th in Nashville, Tennessee. “I told him how much I appreciate his career and how much I appreciate the friendship all these years, and that I’m concerned, not as a foe or anything, but I’m concerned as a lifelong friend. He’s one of my longest running friends. You look around during our era and there’s not many left. He had gone through such horrific health issues the last couple of years. If you’re a friend, you don’t want to see a friend do that. You just don’t want to see it. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll probably get heat again when this gets out. I’m not going to watch it. I’ll tune into the internet, but I’m just not going to contribute by watching it. My thoughts and prayers are with Ric Flair.”
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Wrestling Legend Announces His Retirement From The Ring

Keiji Mutoh, best known for his portrayal of The Great Muta in WCW and NJPW, announced his impending in-ring retirement at the “Cyberfest Festival” earlier today. Muta, currently signed to Pro Wrestling Noah, appeared at the joint project of DDT, Noah, and Tokyo Joshi Pro, and announced that he will no longer be competing in the ring after this Spring. He intends to have a final 5 matches before he takes off his boots for good.
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
PWMania

WWE NXT Star Released Due to Policy Violation

WWE NXT star Troy “Two Dimes” Donovan has been released, according to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter. Meltzer reports Donovan was let go due to a policy violation. The release happened after Saturday night’s live event in Largo, Florida. “This wasn’t a budget or creative decision,” Meltzer wrote, “but a policy issue and he was told he may be brought back in a year.”
WWE
ClutchPoints

Riddle’s WWE Championship Match with Roman Reigns gets a new stipulation

Riddle is looking to make a reservation for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship. He’s bounced between Raw and SmakDown in search of a title shot, and no matter what obstacle has been placed in his path, be that The Miz, Sami Zayn, or The Usos, his pursuit of defending Randy Orton’s honor has remained one […] The post Riddle’s WWE Championship Match with Roman Reigns gets a new stipulation appeared first on ClutchPoints.
WWE
Wrestling World

Latest update on Sasha Banks and Naomi's status

Sasha Banks and Naomi, former couple champions, had left the arena where the Monday Night Raw show was to be held on May 16 after a major disagreement over the direction of their booking. In fact, initially, the booking of the evening included the participation of both women in a six-pack challenge match in the main event to decree the number one contender for the Raw title held by Bianca Belair, so their exit forced the backstage team to modify quickly the script.
WWE
ClutchPoints

UFC Hall of Famer Chuck Liddell’s strong message on Cain Velasquez sitting in jail for trying to kill molester

The entire UFC world is backing Cain Velasquez right now as the former Heavyweight champion sits in jail. He’s facing felony charges after attempting to murder a man who molested a relative. Many support Velasquez as they understand his actions. Hall of Fame legend Chuck Liddell weighs in on the situation, as he’d like to see the former champ released.
PUBLIC SAFETY
PWMania

WWE RAW Results – June 13, 2022

WWE RAW Results – June 13, 2022. Your announcers are Jimmy Smith, Byron Saxton, and Corey Graves. Miz is in the ring and he welcomes everyone to MizTV. Miz welcomes Paul Heyman, but Paul says he has this and Paul introduces himself. Miz thanks Paul for talking to him...
WWE
Fightful

Ronda Rousey Names Who She Would Return To MMA To Fight

Ronda Rousey has nothing but respect for Gina Carano and would return for that fight. Ronda Rousey helped put women's MMA on the map. But she credits her interest in fighting to Gina Carano. Because of this, Gina is still the one person that Rondo would return to MMA to fight. She tells Kurt Angle as much on the most recent episode of his podcast, The Kurt Angle Show.
WWE
PWMania

Elias Returning to WWE RAW Next Week

Elias is making a comeback to WWE. In singles action on this week’s RAW, Ezekiel, Elias’ younger brother but not Elias, faced Kevin Owens, in a rematch of Owens’ win over Zeke at WWE Hell In a Cell. Zeke won Monday night’s match via count out. Owens was counted out while yelling at the announcers for referring to his opponent as Ezekiel instead of Elias. After the match, Zeke took the mic and announced that he wants in the Money in the Bank Ladder Match. He also revealed that he contacted his brother Elias, who is so excited that he’ll be packing his guitar and heading to RAW next week.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy