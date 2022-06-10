Local Sports for Friday, June 10

The Greenfield Jackets football team officially meet their new coach today as Tyler Rice will introduce himself and his new system to the team. Rice was announced as the new Jackets football coach Friday and he tells Thunderbolt Radio News why he wanted the position. (AUDIO) Coach Rice describes the...
Funeral services will be held for Billy Joe Bryant, age 82, of South Fulton. Services will take place at 1:00 on Wednesday, June 15th of 2022, at White-Ranson Funeral Home. Burial will follow in the Salem Cemetery.
As the temperature increases throughout the week, the Tennessee Valley Authority is asking for your help. The Union City Energy Authority, Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, and TVA have cut back on power use in their own facilities by adjusting thermostats; reducing lighting and taking other measures to reduce electricity consumption.
For the second time in recent days, an injury crash occurred at the intersection of Everett Boulevard and West Main Street in Union City. Last Saturday morning just before 10:00, emergency personnel were called to the scene after a tractor trailer truck and passenger truck had collided. Police reports said...
The Union City school board has rewarded their Director of Schools for his work and leadership. During Monday morning’s meeting, Chairman Karl Ullrich explained a new contract proposal for Director Wes Kennedy.(AUDIO) Following the meeting, Director Kennedy told Thunderbolt News he enjoys working in the school system.(AUDIO) After serving...
A Union City store clerk has been charged with selling alcohol to an underaged individual. Police reports said officers observed the underaged person, with alcoholic beverages, coming from the Bee Hive Convenience Store on North Miles Avenue. Reports said the clerk, 34 year old Yogesh Patel of Union City, allowed...
A Union City police report says a South Fulton man was the victim of a phone scam. Reports said officers met with 45 year old Jimmy Crumby, who said he was scammed on June 2nd. Crumby told officers that an individual, identifying himself as Detective Keith McCoy, contacted his employer...
Union City Council members have approved a bid for resurfacing of the tennis courts at the fairgrounds. City Manager Kathy Dillon introduced the lone bid from Barton Sports Construction LLC.(AUDIO) Parks and Recreation Director Robin Francis was asked about tennis court services provided to area universities.(AUDIO) Francis said the fairground...
The Greenfield City Board barely passed the second reading of the revised beer ordinance Tuesday night during its regular monthly meeting. The revised ordinance reduces the distance between establishments that sell beer to gathering places such as churches, schools, and daycares from 2,000 feet to 200 feet. With two board...
If approved on a second reading, property taxes will increase in Union City. City Manager Kathy Dillon explained the proposed rate, during a first reading of an ordinance to set the tax levy on property in the city.(AUDIO) Council members voted unanimously on the first reading. The board also unanimously...
A Martin man is facing drug and weapon charges following a traffic stop Saturday night in Martin. Twenty-year-old Joseph Curtis White was stopped by Weakley County Sheriff’s Deputy Gary Eddings for speeding and excessively loud music on Jackson Street. White’s license was suspended out of Obion County last November...
A Gibson County man is being held without bond in the murder of his girlfriend. TBI spokesperson Keli McAlister says 24-year-old Jamocus Jackson was taken into custody Sunday night after the body of his girlfriend, 23-year-old Shaylee Goins, was found in their home in the 200 block of A Street in Dyer.
