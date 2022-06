My Grandmother grew up in rural Minnesota, one of twelve children, on a farm. She was unable to complete grammar school, as her assistance was required to support the needs of the family unit. Years later, she went on to own and operate a successful ice cream and sandwich shop in Michigan. Cooking was one of my Grandmother’s many love languages. Much later in life, I recall her making pots of chicken and dumplings as well as pies for a local senior community center. Through this service, she gave of herself to complete strangers and invested her gifts back to the community in which she lived.

