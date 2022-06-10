On This Day: Brooks & Dunn Release Debut Single ‘Brand New Man’ in 1991

Brooks & Dunn released their debut single, “Brand New Man,” on June 10, 1991. It’s hard to believe that it’s been 31 years, but Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn took country music by storm when they joined forces to form Brooks & Dunn three decades ago.

Of course, Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn were both solo artists in the 1980s before they teamed up to form the most-awarded duo in the history of country music. The future Hall of Fame members released their debut album, Brand New Man, on Aug. 13, 1991. However, B&D-mania started when the duo dropped the album’s title track a few months before. The brand-new men had a hit on their hands with “Brand New Man.”

Finding Their Brand

Penned by Ronnie, Kix, and Don Cook, “Brand New Man” was released on June 10. Less than three months later on Sept. 7, 1991, the tune reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Brooks & Dunn became the first country duo to score a chart-topper with their debut single.

Of course, 19 additional No. 1 hits would follow for Brooks & Dunn, including three more chart-toppers from their debut album: “My Next Broken Heart,” “Neon Moon,” and “Boot Scootin’ Boogie.” But it all started with “Brand New Man.”

“It’d been 10 years since I’d had my first major cut as a songwriter,” said Kix Brooks to Outsider. “Ronnie’d been kicking around a long time, too. We’d both had [solo] record deals that didn’t work, and even though we felt good about the music we’d made, when we released ‘Brand New Man,’ what was to follow was simply unthinkable.”

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zR_477WqAE4

Brooks & Dunn Join the Hall

Over the course of their 30-year career, Brooks & Dunn have sold more albums than any duo in the history of country music. According to the RIAA, Brooks & Dunn have moved 27.5 million units. In fact, only Simon & Garfunkel (38.5 million units) have sold more records as a duo.

And we don’t have time to list all of the awards Kix and Ronnie packed their trophy cases with. But the boys have dozens and dozens and dozens, including 19 CMA Awards, 29 ACM Awards, and two Grammy Awards.

Brooks & Dunn were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 2019.

And if you need more “Brand New Man” (and everyone does), B&D teamed with a number of stars for their 2019 album, Reboot. Luke Combs joined forces with Ronnie and Kix for the rebooted version of “Brand New Man.”

And if you need more Brooks & Dunn (and everyone does), they are on the road for more than a dozen tour dates this summer.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=abaielFw_Xw

