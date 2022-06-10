ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bloop! There It Is

By WCCB Staff
wccbcharlotte.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCHARLOTTE, N.C. – Bloops and blunders,...

www.wccbcharlotte.com

Comments / 0

Related
wccbcharlotte.com

Charlotte Independence Women Fall at Greenville Liberty 2-1

GREENVILLE, SC – The Charlotte Independence USL W League team dropped a tight match 2-1 against the division-leading Greenville Liberty SC on Saturday evening. It was a competitive first half in Greenville, but the Liberty opened the scoring early in the 9th minute with a goal from #5 Julie Mackin.
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

36 best indoor activities when it’s miserably hot out in Charlotte

Tired of the heat and looking for cool indoor activities? Here’s a list of the 36 best indoor activities in Charlotte to escape the heat (save this for rainy days, too!). Editor’s note: This guide was last updated in June 2022. 1. Do indoor putt-putt Head to one of Charlotte’s new indoor putt-putt spots like […] The post 36 best indoor activities when it’s miserably hot out in Charlotte appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Hornets Donate $25,000 To Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte Hornets Foundation announced Tuesday that is has donated $25,000 to Loaves & Fishes/Friendship Trays, Inc. as its annual Hunger Grant. Officials say this donation was made to help the Mecklenburg County-based organization purchase a new vehicle for its robust Meals on Wheels program. “Loaves...
CHARLOTTE, NC
charlotteonthecheap.com

Kids skate free this summer

Many skating rinks across the country are participating in the Kids Skate Free program. This program is a great way for kids to get exercise and have fun, even when it’s sweltering outside. Check out a big list of free and cheap things for kids to do around Charlotte...
CHARLOTTE, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bloop#Sports
qcitymetro.com

Livingstone President Jimmy R Jenkins going out with a bang

It’s almost quittin’ time for Livingstone President Jimmy R. Jenkins. One June 25, the school will host an “Evening of Celebration” to honor Jenkins and his wife, Faleese Moore Jenkins. R&B group and Hall of Fame inductees The Whispers will provide entertainment. Jenkins’ retirement, announced early...
CHARLOTTE, NC
spectrumlocalnews.com

Charlotte plus-size dancer takes stage with Lizzo

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — In 2021, a Charlotte plus-size dancer got the chance of a lifetime after being selected as a cast member on Lizzo's show "Watch Out for the Big Grrrls." Charity Holloway started the plus-size dance troupe 4Thirty-Two in Charlotte in 2016. In 2021, she was selected as...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

CMS Class Of 2022 Wins $111 Million In Scholarships

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools Class of 2022 won scholarships totaling $111.1 million, with a total of 1,100 scholarships offered. School officials say Phillip O. Berry Academy of Technology had the highest dollar amount with $15 million and the largest number of scholarships with 145. Officials say Rocky...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Smart Shopper: Plan The Perfect Picnic With Queen Brie CLT!

CHARLOTTE, NC–With the kids out of school and the weather being this nice, now is the perfect time for some fun outdoors. One affordable thing families can all do together is have a picnic!. A picnic would even be a nice date idea but you have to plan, especially...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

The Snark: Washing Chicken, Little Time & Pop Tarts vs. Toaster Strudel

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – On “90 Day Fiance,” Shaeeda is showing Bilal’s daughter how to cook some traditional Trinidad dishes and the unique way she preps her meat. Emily & Kobe have been fighting a lot over the first month of their 90 days. Emily is still looking to move forward with a wedding but she can’t do it without mom & dad’s help.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Serenity Tedder, 13, has been reported as missing by her family after last being seen in Charlotte on or around June 7th. Her family says she was last seen running away from “My Father’s Choice” in Charlotte. Tedder’s aunt, Summer M. Driggers, wrote...
CHARLOTTE, NC
kiss951.com

What A Day of Swimming at Carrigan Farms in North Carolina Looks Like

This past weekend my significant other, our friend, and I decided to visit Carrigan Farms and experience their swimming quarry. After you read my full review, you are going to want to visit this Summer for some must-needed fun. About the Quarry. Carrigan Farms Swimming Quarry is only thirty minutes...
MOORESVILLE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Edge On The Clock: Will You Try Grey Poupon Ice Cream?

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Jennifer Hudson just got her EGOT status! The 40-year-old actress and singer took home her first Tony Award on Sunday night. It’s the final trophy she needed to complete the EGOT quartet. That’s when a performer wins an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony. Plus,...
wccbcharlotte.com

Firefighters Fight Flames At Cornelius Sports Bar

CORNELIUS, N.C. — Multiple agencies responded to a fire at Tropicana Sports Bar in Cornelius early Tuesday morning. Firefighters with Huntersville, Davidson, and Cornelius Fire worked together to stop the flames.
wccbcharlotte.com

May 2022 Teacher Of The Month: Susan McKee

CHARLOTTE, NC — Congratulations to our May 2022 Teacher of the Month winner, Susan McKee. Ms. McKee is a CTE and Agri Science teacher at Asbury Academy in Lincoln County. Ms. McKee was nominated by Catherine Wall. Catherine Wall said of Ms. McKee, “This teacher is dedicated to enriching...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Steele Creek Husband Missing

CHARLOTTE, N.C. A woman in Steele creek is desperate for the safe return of her missing husband. Nadia, Artem Markov’s wife reported him missing on Thursday, June 7th. Nadia says the last messages from her husband were received at 9:40 p.m. before he went missing around midnight. Markov was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Axios Charlotte

Chef Greg Collier loses James Beard Award, but makes Charlotte history

Charlotte was *this* close to winning its first ever James Beard Award, but despite Chef Greg Collier’s loss it’s been a historic year for our local food scene. What’s happening: The three-time nominee didn’t win best chef in the Southeast, but the Leah & Louise chef made it further than any Charlotte chef before him. […] The post Chef Greg Collier loses James Beard Award, but makes Charlotte history appeared first on Axios Charlotte.
CHARLOTTE, NC
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for Alexander, Avery, Buncombe, Burke, Cabarrus, Caldwell, Catawba by NWS

Effective: 2022-06-14 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Rowan; Rutherford; Yancey The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Mitchell County in western North Carolina Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Yancey County in western North Carolina Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina McDowell County in western North Carolina Southern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Caldwell County in western North Carolina Avery County in western North Carolina Northeastern Buncombe County in western North Carolina Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 655 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Erwin to 12 miles north of Morganton to 4 miles southwest of Kannapolis, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Hickory, Downtown Concord, Statesville, Lenoir, Morganton, Newton and Lincolnton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH
ALEXANDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy