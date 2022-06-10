Bloop! There It Is

Effective: 2022-06-14 06:55:00 EDT Expires: 2022-06-14 07:45:00 EDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Move indoors immediately. Lightning is one of nature`s leading killers. Remember, if you can hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Please report damaging winds, hail, or flooding to the National Weather Service by calling toll free, 1, 800, 2 6 7, 8 1 0 1, or by posting on our Facebook page, or Tweet it using hashtag nwsgsp. Your message should describe the event and the specific location where it occurred. Target Area: Alexander; Avery; Buncombe; Burke; Cabarrus; Caldwell; Catawba; Cleveland; Gaston; Iredell; Lincoln; McDowell; Mecklenburg; Mitchell; Rowan; Rutherford; Yancey The National Weather Service in Greenville-Spartanburg has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Catawba County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northeastern Rutherford County in western North Carolina Alexander County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Mitchell County in western North Carolina Lincoln County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Yancey County in western North Carolina Gaston County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Western Cabarrus County in the Piedmont of North Carolina McDowell County in western North Carolina Southern Iredell County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Caldwell County in western North Carolina Avery County in western North Carolina Northeastern Buncombe County in western North Carolina Mecklenburg County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Northern Cleveland County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Southwestern Rowan County in the Piedmont of North Carolina Burke County in western North Carolina * Until 745 AM EDT. * At 655 AM EDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles southeast of Erwin to 12 miles north of Morganton to 4 miles southwest of Kannapolis, moving south at 25 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to trees and power lines. * Locations impacted include Uptown Charlotte, Huntersville, Kannapolis, Hickory, Downtown Concord, Statesville, Lenoir, Morganton, Newton and Lincolnton. HAIL THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX HAIL SIZE...<.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

