ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Bridgeport PD investigates shooting, carjacking case

By Samantha Stewart
WTNH
WTNH
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SZzvF_0g6d9v9q00

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) – The Bridgeport emergency services received multiple calls reporting shots fired early on Friday morning.

Officials said when they arrived on the scene, they witnessed a man being pushed out of a vehicle once shots had been fired. Officers responded and found the victim laying in the middle of the road, with injuries of an unknown extent.

The victim was transported to the local hospital.

Officers also recovered a firearm and multiple shell casings from the scene.

This case is still under investigation according to officials. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Bridgeport Police at 203-576-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Man injured in Hartford shooting on Orange Street

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was injured in a shooting in Hartford early Tuesday morning, according to police. The Hartford Police Department responded to 31 Orange St. just after 1:30 a.m. and found a male in his forties suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said he was alert and conscious at the scene and was […]
WTNH

22-year-old Shelton man dies in Bridgeport homicide

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — One man from Shelton died in a homicide in Bridgeport on Monday, police said. The Bridgeport Police Department responded to the PT Barnum Housing Complex on reports for multiple shots fired near buildings 10 and 11 around 8:30 p.m. At the scene, officers located a 22-year-old man from Shelton laying on […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Police identify Bridgeport man, 37, killed in targeted attack

BRIDGEPORT — Police have identified the man they say was killed in a targeted attack last week. He was identified Monday night as 37-year-old Noel McIntosh. Police had previously said McIntosh’s next-of-kin had been notified of his death. Bridgeport police said they were called to the 100 block...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Crime & Safety
Bridgeport, CT
Sports
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
WTNH.com

3 pedestrians struck in Norwalk crash, 1 in critical condition

NORWALK, Conn. (WTNH) – A rollover crash in Norwalk left one person in critical condition after three pedestrians were struck by a car, according to police. Around 4 p.m. on June 13, two cars crashed on Connecticut Avenue, causing one car to roll over. The car struck a pedestrian who was walking with two juveniles, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carjacking#Shooting#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

Hartford man pleads guilty to theft of shipment containing 50 firearms

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A Hartford man pled guilty to charges involving the theft of numerous firearms from a South Windsor warehouse last summer. According to court documents, in August 2021 a shipment containing 50 Zigana, Model PX-9G2 pistols was stolen from an R&L Carriers warehouse located in South Windsor. R&L employees became aware of […]
HARTFORD, CT
Eyewitness News

Ansonia police: Two arrested after shots fired Sunday

ANSONIA, CT (WFSB) – Two people are facing charges after shots were fired in Ansonia Sunday. Ansonia police got a call for shots fired in the area of Beaver Street around 3:40 a.m. An officer arrived and saw a truck off the road near the woods, police said. Two...
ANSONIA, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Sports
Register Citizen

Police: Car struck 3 people — including 2 kids — in Norwalk crash

NORWALK — One person was seriously hurt and two children were also injured Monday when a car rolled over and struck them on Connecticut Avenue, according to police. Authorities did not identify the victims, or provide their ages. Two vehicles crashed on Connecticut Avenue around 4:30 p.m. Monday, Norwalk...
NORWALK, CT
Bristol Press

Two Hartford men charged in Southington theft initially thought to be robbery

SOUTHINGTON – Two Hartford men face charges in connection with an incident last week that was initially thought to be a robbery. Police on Tuesday identified the suspects as Dennis Pipkin, 54, and Kevin Marshall, 56, who each face charges of third-degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third-degree larceny and second-degree criminal mischief.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
WTNH

1 student injured in bus crash in Hartford

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — One student suffered “very” minor injuries in a bus crash in Hartford Tuesday morning, police said. The crash took place between Main and Capen Streets. One student suffered “very” minor injuries and was transported to the hospital, police said. No additional information was immediately available. This is a developing story. Check […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Plymouth police investigating road rage incident involving gun

PLYMOUTH, Conn. (WTNH) – Plymouth Police are searching for a man who allegedly pulled out a gun during a road rage incident on Route 6 on Monday. Police stated the incident occurred around 1:30 p.m. after the driver of a bright burnt orange dodge ram pickup made a restricted turn on Main Street and nearly […]
PLYMOUTH, CT
WTNH

WTNH

20K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy