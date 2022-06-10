ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scottsdale, AZ

Scottsdale firefighters prepare for monsoon, offer seasonal advice

Scottsdale Independent
Scottsdale Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u7wvV_0g6d9lZo00

The Scottsdale Fire Department participated this month in  training exercises  to prepare for the Arizona monsoon, which begins next week.

City firefighters were joined in the training in a Central Arizona Project canal with  other first responders from Tempe, Phoenix and Peoria.

As part of its monsoon education awareness effort, the fire department offers this advice for the upcoming season, which runs from June 15 until Sept. 30:

Outdoors

Lightning is attracted to metal and water and tends to strike the highest objects.  A strike zone is considered an area where thunder is heard 5 seconds or less after lightning is seen.

  • Avoid wide, open areas such as fields and golf courses.
  • Stay off hilltops and other high points of land.
  • Don’t stand near trees or tall poles.
  • Get at least 7 feet away from tall objects.
  • Avoid metal objects such as golf carts and clubs, lawn mowers and pipes.
  • Get to the lowest point of ground and kneel or squat to minimize your contact points with the ground.
  • Do not lie flat.  This will make you a bigger target.
  • Don’t huddle with others.  Spread out at least 15 feet apart.
  • Remove golf shoes or steel-toed boots.
  • If you’re out on the water, get to land.
  • If you’re in a pool, get out.
  • Stay at least 100 feet away from downed power lines.
  • If the power line has fallen on your car while you’re in it, don’t touch anything metal in the car and stay inside until professional help arrives.
  • Never try to help someone trapped by a power line.  Instead, call 911 immediately.

Indoors

  • Stay away from windows during strong winds.  Tree limbs and other wind-borne objects can be a hazard.
  • Electrical wiring attracts lightning.  Avoid using the telephone, except for emergencies.
  • Lighting can move through a home’s plumbing, attracted to the metal or water.  Avoid using sinks and showers.
  • Disconnect computers, TVs and other delicate electronic equipment.  Consider attaching surge protectors to such equipment.

Driving Safety

In Dust:

  • Don’t enter a dust storm if you can avoid it.
  • Turn headlights on and slow to a prudent speed.
  • If you pull off the road, get as far to the right as possible.  Turn off the car and headlights and set the parking brake.  Keep your foot off the brake pedal – other drivers may think the car is moving.

In Rain:

  • Rain reduces traction and causes tires to hydroplane.  Slow your speed accordingly.
  • Water on roads may be deeper than it looks.  Watch for vehicles traveling too fast.  They can throw up blinding sheets of water.
  • Don’t cross rain-swollen washes.  You can be caught in a flash flood that can sweep your vehicle and its contents away.
  • Pay attention to hazard signs and roadblocks.  Ignoring them threatens life and property and can result in enforcement action by police.

Stuck in a wash:

  • Control of a vehicle is lost in 6 inches of water.  Most vehicles will begin to float in 2 feet of water.
  • If you have a phone, call 911.
  • If you can, climb onto the roof and wait to be rescued.
  • If the water is still low and you can wade to safety, do so, but beware of floating debris.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
allaboutarizonanews.com

The Monsoon is Coming, and Drivers Need To ‘Pull Aside, Stay Alive’

A menacing wall of dust appears in the distance, suddenly blocking the sun as visibility drops to almost nothing. Blasts of wind scatter tree branches that block traffic lanes and dust gives way to torrents of rain that flood roadways. Drivers who don’t know how to respond can be shaken,...
AZFamily

How and windy Monday ahead for Arizona

There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. A wildfire sparked just 6 miles north of Flagstaff near Schultz Pass Road and Mt. Elden Road Sunday morning. As of 8 p.m., the fire has burned 4,500 acres. Extreme Heat advisory and...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
firefighternation.com

Sun City (AZ) Firefighter Dies in Station

Sun City Fire and Medical Department has announced 36-year-old Firefighter Shane Godbehere died on Saturday while on duty. Godbehere was a 15-year veteran of the department. He passed away while working at Fire Station 131, the department said via Facebook.
SUN CITY, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tempe, AZ
Government
City
Scottsdale, AZ
State
Arizona State
City
Phoenix, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Government
Phoenix, AZ
Government
Peoria, AZ
Government
City
Peoria, AZ
City
Tempe, AZ
Local
Arizona Government
AZFamily

Deaths related to the heat continue to rise in Maricopa County

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Dangerous heat is becoming a more common occurrence around the Valley. Unfortunately, with that comes an increase in the amount of heat-related deaths. There has been one confirmed heat-associated death in Maricopa County as of the beginning of this month. But last year, there were 338 in total, with most of those deaths happening outdoors.
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Monsoon#Parking Brake#Flash Flood#Plumbing
12 News

Woman's death at Scottsdale spa ruled 'accidental'

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast. The death of a woman in her 50s who died last week after being unresponsive in a tub at a Scottsdale spa has been ruled an accidental drowning, according to the medical examiner's office. The Scottsdale...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Body found inside Scottsdale Red Robin restaurant

SCOTTSDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Salt River police say that they found a body inside of a Scottsdale restaurant Sunday morning. Officers said they received a report from an employee of the Red Robin, located on east Talking Stick Way near the Topgolf, who said one of the doors to the restaurant had been broken. When police arrived around 9:19 a.m., they said they called out to see if there was someone inside who would respond. When no one answered, they entered the restaurant and found a dead body inside.
SCOTTSDALE, AZ
AZFamily

Find the heart of Arizona along State Route 69

DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ (Arizona Highways TV) -- The more you travel, the more you realize the reward is sometimes the journey, not just the destination. For years, we exited Interstate 17 and drove along State Route 69 on the way to the Prescott area. But recently, we started noticing more and more businesses popping up along SR 69.
DEWEY-HUMBOLDT, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
northcentralnews.net

Goodwill store opens on Bethany

A new Goodwill location opened in North Central with a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Friday, April 22. Located at 1515 E. Bethany Home Rd., Suite 160, in Phoenix, the retail store and donation center is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Mondays through Saturdays, and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.
PHOENIX, AZ
ABC 15 News

Phoenix officer shot near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road

PHOENIX — A Phoenix officer was shot during an incident in a West Valley neighborhood Tuesday. Police say the incident occurred near 43rd Avenue and Baseline Road around noon. The officer was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is now reportedly in stable condition. Police say the...
PHOENIX, AZ
AZFamily

Sun City firefighter dies while on duty

SUN CITY, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - Sun City fire officials announced Sunday morning that one of their firefighters died on Saturday while on duty. It is with a very heavy heart that we announce the on-duty death of one of our firefighters yesterday morning. No further details are being released as of yet, but funeral arrangements are to follow in the coming days. Thank you to all departments, individuals, and others for your condolences and reaching out.
SUN CITY, AZ
Lincoln Report

A Breathtaking Small Town to Visit in Arizona

Look no further than Arizona's small towns if you are seeking a true taste of the American West. Whether you want to explore the state's natural wonders or see its vibrant art scene, there is much to keep you busy here. And as a small-town starter, Sedona may be of interest to you.
KTAR.com

Maricopa County experiences dust storms, heavy winds

PHOENIX — The National Weather Service in Phoenix issued a dust advisory for Maricopa County Saturday, which was in effect until 6:30 p.m. The advisory was initially set through 5:30 p.m. and was extended until 6 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. The Service warns of wind gusts and reduced visibilities...
MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ
AZFamily

Two dead in fiery crash on Loop 101 in north Phoenix

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two people are dead after a crash on the Loop 101 at 7th Street in north Phoenix. DPS officials have not released their names or said what caused the crash. Earlier Saturday morning, ADOT cameras showed two vehicles were on fire on the freeway after a...
Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale Independent

Scottsdale, AZ
743
Followers
1K+
Post
76K+
Views
ABOUT

A local news site dedicated to coverage of Scottsdale, Arizona, the "West's Most Western Town."

 https://www.scottsdaleindependent.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy