Scottsdale firefighters prepare for monsoon, offer seasonal advice

The Scottsdale Fire Department participated this month in training exercises to prepare for the Arizona monsoon, which begins next week.

City firefighters were joined in the training in a Central Arizona Project canal with other first responders from Tempe, Phoenix and Peoria.

As part of its monsoon education awareness effort, the fire department offers this advice for the upcoming season, which runs from June 15 until Sept. 30:

Outdoors

Lightning is attracted to metal and water and tends to strike the highest objects. A strike zone is considered an area where thunder is heard 5 seconds or less after lightning is seen.

Avoid wide, open areas such as fields and golf courses.

Stay off hilltops and other high points of land.

Don’t stand near trees or tall poles.

Get at least 7 feet away from tall objects.

Avoid metal objects such as golf carts and clubs, lawn mowers and pipes.

Get to the lowest point of ground and kneel or squat to minimize your contact points with the ground.

Do not lie flat. This will make you a bigger target.

Don’t huddle with others. Spread out at least 15 feet apart.

Remove golf shoes or steel-toed boots.

If you’re out on the water, get to land.

If you’re in a pool, get out.

Stay at least 100 feet away from downed power lines.

If the power line has fallen on your car while you’re in it, don’t touch anything metal in the car and stay inside until professional help arrives.

Never try to help someone trapped by a power line. Instead, call 911 immediately.

Indoors

Stay away from windows during strong winds. Tree limbs and other wind-borne objects can be a hazard.

Electrical wiring attracts lightning. Avoid using the telephone, except for emergencies.

Lighting can move through a home’s plumbing, attracted to the metal or water. Avoid using sinks and showers.

Disconnect computers, TVs and other delicate electronic equipment. Consider attaching surge protectors to such equipment.

Driving Safety

In Dust:

Don’t enter a dust storm if you can avoid it.

Turn headlights on and slow to a prudent speed.

If you pull off the road, get as far to the right as possible. Turn off the car and headlights and set the parking brake. Keep your foot off the brake pedal – other drivers may think the car is moving.

In Rain:

Rain reduces traction and causes tires to hydroplane. Slow your speed accordingly.

Water on roads may be deeper than it looks. Watch for vehicles traveling too fast. They can throw up blinding sheets of water.

Don’t cross rain-swollen washes. You can be caught in a flash flood that can sweep your vehicle and its contents away.

Pay attention to hazard signs and roadblocks. Ignoring them threatens life and property and can result in enforcement action by police.

Stuck in a wash: