CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — When the Army Corps of Engineers started studying the Charleston Harbor in 2010, the goal was to be able to bring in bigger boats more efficiently. “The more they can bring in with one trip from overseas, or the more we can export overseas on one trip, it brings down the transportation cost of all those goods and items,” said Jeff Livasy, Chief of Civil Works Projects with the Army Corps of Engineers.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO