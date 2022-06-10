ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Cherry Street Mission Ministries announces open house

By The Blade
The Blade
The Blade
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1y7Q1P_0g6d7U1P00

Cherry Street Mission Ministries is planning a 75th-anniversary open house celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1501 Monroe St. in Toledo, organizers announced.

In addition, a guided tour of Cherry Street Mission Ministries Life Revitalization Center, in the former Macomber High School building, is planned for 6 p.m., the announcement stated.

Cherry Street Mission Ministries is open 24 hours, 365 days a year, and provides a warm meal and a safe place to stay for hundreds each year.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Toledo, OH
Society
Local
Ohio Society
City
Toledo, OH
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Open House
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
The Blade

The Blade

Toledo, OH
9K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

It is The Blade's ongoing mission to be the premier source of breaking news and information for northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Whether on mobile, tablet, desktop or print; it's your news however you choose.

 https://www.toledoblade.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy