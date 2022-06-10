Cherry Street Mission Ministries announces open house

Cherry Street Mission Ministries is planning a 75th-anniversary open house celebration from 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday at 1501 Monroe St. in Toledo, organizers announced.

In addition, a guided tour of Cherry Street Mission Ministries Life Revitalization Center, in the former Macomber High School building, is planned for 6 p.m., the announcement stated.

Cherry Street Mission Ministries is open 24 hours, 365 days a year, and provides a warm meal and a safe place to stay for hundreds each year.