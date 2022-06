Tesla has lost one of the key executives it hired to handle business in India after the company’s plan to enter the market stagnated due to a disagreement on import duties. Manuj Khurana, Tesla’s Policy and Business Development executive in India, was appointed in March 2021 and played a crucial part in the company’s domestic market entry strategy. However, Khurana resigned after Tesla and the Indian government could not find common ground on terms that would have brought the electric automaker’s cars to the country. Reuters initially reported the story, citing people familiar with the matter.

BUSINESS ・ 13 HOURS AGO