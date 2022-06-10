ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spartanburg, SC

Here's a round up to help you have a fantastic Spartanburg summer 🍦☀️

By Samantha Swann, Herald-Journal
Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 4 days ago

Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

The first day of summer is just a little over a week away, and I've been writing some articles that will help you make the most of it:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FZgca_0g6d4vlX00

For a cool summer treat that will help you get in some vitamins and antioxidants, look no further than Cocobowlz. The Greenville smoothie bowl chain is expanding, and franchisee John Black's new store in Boiling Springs is opening this weekend.

More: What to know about Cocobowlz, new smoothie, fruit bowl shop to open in Boiling Springs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mRFri_0g6d4vlX00

Looking for a good meal deal? Elyasse Janah, the owner of Denos Grill, is set to launch Restaupon, his localized website for restaurant promotions, this month. The website already has a searchable database of over 100 restaurants, and is set to officially launch with 500 restaurant listings.

Users can search for restaurants by location or cuisine, contact owners, and find coupons and specials to try while eating out in the upstate.

More: Business owner uses Groupon to inspire meal deals website for local restaurants

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ECBIn_0g6d4vlX00

Last week, I profiled four new restaurants to check out in and around Spartanburg County. From diners and grills to breweries and ice cream shops, you're sure to find something new you'd like to check out.

More: Here are 4 new restaurants to check out this summer in or near Spartanburg

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gttGi_0g6d4vlX00

And speaking of ice cream, if you haven't seen my round up of 10 Spartanburg County ice cream and shaved iced spots, you should definitely give it a read. With shops in Spartanburg, Woodruff, Inman, Chesnee, Duncan, Moore, and Campobello, there's sure to be one near you, and probably one or two you've never tried.

More: Beat the heat: Here are 10 unique Spartanburg spots for ice cream, frozen treats

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0irguy_0g6d4vlX00

Finally, if you're looking for a staycation spot, look to the northern part of the county. My recent story on Landrum includes 5 restaurant recommendations as well as a few activities you can enjoy while you're there.

Sadly, the fifth recommendation, Mocha's Mug, has moved since the article published. I'd recommend the city's new coffee shop Red Horse Cafe in its place. The cafe is just a few doors down from Mocha's Mug in the former Southern Delights & More (114 E. Rutherford St.) and serves up breakfast and lunch in addition to coffee and ice cream.

More: Dining destinations: 5 restaurants to check out in Landrum

Until next week,

Eat well, friends!

Samantha Swann, food and restaurants reporter

Until next week, here's where you can keep up with Spartanburg's food scene:

My Instagram: @sameatsspartanburg

Facebook: Spartanburg Eats

If you like this newsletter, please share it with a friend or family member.

Our work isn't possible without Herald-Journal subscribers. If you are one, thank you. If you're not, please consider subscribing .

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Here's a round up to help you have a fantastic Spartanburg summer 🍦☀️

Comments / 0

 

#Local Life#Food Drink Info#Vitamin#Coffee Shop#Round Up#Restaurant Info#Food Drink
Spartanburg Herald-Journal

ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Spartanburg, SC from the Spartanburg Herald-Journal at GoUpstate.com.

 http://goupstate.com

