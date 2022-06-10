Here's a round up to help you have a fantastic Spartanburg summer 🍦☀️

Hello, Spartanburg foodies!

The first day of summer is just a little over a week away, and I've been writing some articles that will help you make the most of it:

For a cool summer treat that will help you get in some vitamins and antioxidants, look no further than Cocobowlz. The Greenville smoothie bowl chain is expanding, and franchisee John Black's new store in Boiling Springs is opening this weekend.

More: What to know about Cocobowlz, new smoothie, fruit bowl shop to open in Boiling Springs

Looking for a good meal deal? Elyasse Janah, the owner of Denos Grill, is set to launch Restaupon, his localized website for restaurant promotions, this month. The website already has a searchable database of over 100 restaurants, and is set to officially launch with 500 restaurant listings.

Users can search for restaurants by location or cuisine, contact owners, and find coupons and specials to try while eating out in the upstate.

More: Business owner uses Groupon to inspire meal deals website for local restaurants

Last week, I profiled four new restaurants to check out in and around Spartanburg County. From diners and grills to breweries and ice cream shops, you're sure to find something new you'd like to check out.

More: Here are 4 new restaurants to check out this summer in or near Spartanburg

And speaking of ice cream, if you haven't seen my round up of 10 Spartanburg County ice cream and shaved iced spots, you should definitely give it a read. With shops in Spartanburg, Woodruff, Inman, Chesnee, Duncan, Moore, and Campobello, there's sure to be one near you, and probably one or two you've never tried.

More: Beat the heat: Here are 10 unique Spartanburg spots for ice cream, frozen treats

Finally, if you're looking for a staycation spot, look to the northern part of the county. My recent story on Landrum includes 5 restaurant recommendations as well as a few activities you can enjoy while you're there.

Sadly, the fifth recommendation, Mocha's Mug, has moved since the article published. I'd recommend the city's new coffee shop Red Horse Cafe in its place. The cafe is just a few doors down from Mocha's Mug in the former Southern Delights & More (114 E. Rutherford St.) and serves up breakfast and lunch in addition to coffee and ice cream.

More: Dining destinations: 5 restaurants to check out in Landrum

Samantha Swann, food and restaurants reporter

