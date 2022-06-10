ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee State

Free Fishing Day in Tennessee

By Charles Choate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday is “Free Fishing Day” in Tennessee. The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency provides the...

indherald.com

Big changes in store for Tennessee’s turkey hunters

NASHVILLE | The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency will combat the state’s shrinking wild turkey flocks with some relatively radical changes to the 2023 spring hunting season. The TN Fish & Wildlife Commission, which governs the TWRA, voted on June 3 to decrease the bag limit for the 2023 spring...
actionnews5.com

Buc-ee’s to open first location in Tennessee

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - Buc-ee’s is coming to Tennessee!. The beloved mega convenience store is opening a location in Crossville, Tennessee. The store will debut on Monday, June 27, at 6 a.m. The Buc-ee’s will serve up hot sandwiches and beaver nuggets at 2045 Genesis Road. It’s the...
mcnewstn.com

Disease affecting cattle found in Tennessee

NASHVILLE – The state veterinarian is announcing the detection of Theileria orientalis Ikeda in a herd of cattle in Middle Tennessee. Theileria is a tickborne parasite that infects red and white blood cells and causes severe anemia in cattle. There is no vaccine to prevent the illness or effective treatment. Once an animal is infected, it is a carrier for life. The affected herd in Maury County showed signs of illness and lethargy, and despite veterinary attention and antibiotic treatments, ultimately some animals died. Theileria is not a threat to human health. Humans cannot become sick from contact with affected cattle, and consuming meat from affected cattle is safe provided the meat has been cooked to an appropriate temperature. “The Asian long-horned tick is a common vector for this illness,” State Veterinarian Dr. Samantha Beaty said. “Although we have not yet confirmed the presence of ALT in Maury County, we know it’s already taken hold in several other Tennessee counties and will continue to spread. Cattle producers should take steps to protect their herds.” Producers can minimize risk by keeping cattle out of wooded areas and keeping pastures mowed short, particularly pastures that border woods. Producers should also regularly inspect cattle for ticks, use varying types of acaricides (ear tags, pours, back rubbers, etc.), use a clean needle for every injection, and notify a veterinarian if cattle show signs of lethargy or illness. In partnership with the University of Tennessee and Virginia-Maryland College of Veterinary Medicine Diagnostic Lab, the Tennessee Department of Agriculture is collecting tick and blood samples from cattle to help identify the presence of the Asian long-horned tick and Theileria orientalis Ikeda in Tennessee.
TENNESSEE STATE
thunder1320.com

Tennessee groceries will be tax free for the entire month of August

Tennesseans will be able to purchase food and food ingredients without paying sales tax for the entire month of August. This year’s state budget allocates for the entire month to be exempt from state sales tax at the grocery store. The holiday begins at 12:01 a.m. Monday, Aug. 1 and ends at 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 31.
TENNESSEE STATE
clarksvillenow.com

Fishing Rodeo reels in more than 750 pounds of catfish at Liberty Park | PHOTOS

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The Liberty Park pond was surrounded Saturday as close to 21o youngsters and their families took part in the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency annual Youth Fishing Rodeo. It was a free fishing day across the state for anyone wanting to fish without a license, and young people ages 15 and under were allowed to fish at Liberty Park, pulling in over 750 pounds of catfish.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WOMI Owensboro

There’s a Fun RC Cola-MoonPie Festival This Weekend in Tennessee

Remember the Pepsi Challenge? Back in the late 70s and early 80s, it "challenged" soda drinkers to a single blind taste test. They would get a cup of Pepsi and a cup of Coca Cola and were then asked to share which was their favorite. According to the results of the Pepsi Challenge and the commercial campaign that followed for years, Pepsi was allegedly more preferred by Americans than the beverage's rival, Coke.
BELL BUCKLE, TN
WATE

Grant helping Tennessee food banks expand access to emergency food

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — $1 million has been granted to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture to help improve the reach and resiliency of the state’s Emergency Food Assistance Program(TEFAP). TEFAP is a federal program that supplements the diets of low-income Americans by providing them with free emergency food.
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Tennessee sets hunting, trapping seasons

The Tennessee Fish and Wildlife Commissions has set the state’s hunting and trapping seasons for 2022-23. The Commission established the regulations at its June 2-3 meeting held at the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency’s Region II Ray Bell Building. Complete hunting seasons dates and regulations will be available on...
TENNESSEE STATE
thefulcrum.us

Broad but invisible voter suppression is taking place in Tennessee

Hart is a columnist for the Tennessee Lookout and the chief communications officer for Haywood County Schools. Opdycke is the president ofOpen Primaries, a national election reform organization. Modern voter suppression is typically understood as Jim Crow-adjacent laws designed to surgically limit the ability of people of color to cast...
TENNESSEE STATE
WYSH AM 1380

Federal grant to assist with food insecurity across Tennessee

(TDA press release) Tennesseans facing food insecurity will have improved access to nutritious foods thanks to a grant awarded to the Tennessee Department of Agriculture (TDA). The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Food and Nutrition Service has awarded a $1 million grant to TDA to improve the reach and resiliency...
wvlt.tv

Tenn. woman dies at Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON NATIONAL PARK, Ariz. (WVLT) - A Tennessee woman died after falling into the Colorado River, according to the Grand Canyon National Park officials. Park authorities said the woman, identified as Sheetal Patel, 47, of Chattanooga, Tennessee, was cooling off along Pipe Creek Beach when the Colorado River’s current caught her.
historic-structures.com

Paint Rock Creek Covered Bridge, Huntsville Tennessee

Paint Rock Creek Covered Bridge was one of the few original covered bridges remaining in use in the state of Tennessee. The structure was strengthened and restored for continued use in 1976. The covered bridge made its first appearance in America around 1800. An out-growth of the picturesque style of...
wilsonpost.com

Rare albino catfish caught in Tennessee River

A fisherman recently caught an albino catfish in the Tennessee River near Chattanooga. Veteran Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency biologist Mike Jolley said he has seen only a “couple” of albino catfish in his 29 years of working on the Cumberland and Tennessee River systems. Matt Reidt caught the...
TENNESSEE STATE
Kingsport Times-News

Conasauga River nearly became important in Tennessee history

As the only river in Tennessee that is not part of the Mississippi River system, the Conasauga is the answer to an interesting trivia question. It nearly became a lot more than that. The Conasauga flows west through Polk and Bradley Counties, then turns south into Georgia. It later merges...
TENNESSEE STATE
southerntrippers.com

15 Best Romantic Getaways In Tennessee You Must Try

If you’re looking for the best in romantic getaways in Tennessee, look no further! Whether you are a Tennessee or southern local, or live much further afield (and maybe the only thing you know about Tennessee is that it’s famous for music!), we have something here for everyone! From luxury cabins to romantic getaways in Tennessee on a budget, we’ve got you well and truly covered!
TENNESSEE STATE

