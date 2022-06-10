Manassas man arrested for pepper spraying victim in parking lot

PRINCE WILLIAM COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — On Thursday, a man was arrested and charged with assault after he attacked another man with pepper spray in a parking lot in Prince William.

On June 8 at 1:29 p.m., police responded to the scene of the parking lot in Manassas, located on the 8300 block of Sudley Road, to investigate a report of an assault.

According to a release from Prince William Police, the victim, identified only as a 41-year-old male, told officers that he was driving in the parking lot when another vehicle entered the lot at high speed and almost struck his vehicle. The victim then parked his vehicle, got out and confronted the other vehicle’s driver, who was later identified as 58-year-old Luis Amilcar Ayala, of Manassas.

Luis Amilcar Ayala. Credit: Prince William Police

Police said that during the encounter between Ayala and the victim, Ayala allegedly retrieved a can of pepper spray and spritzed the victim multiple times before walking away. The victim was treated at the scene by rescue personnel, according to police.

After an investigation into the incident, Ayala was arrested and charged with assault with a caustic substance. He is currently being held with a $2,500 bond and will appear in court for a hearing on August 15.

