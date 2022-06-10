ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phenix City, AL

Man shot and killed on 10th Avenue, Phenix City Police investigating

By Kenzie Beach, Jolyn Hannah
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Lw3Js_0g6d3yRv00

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A homicide investigation is underway in Phenix City, following the deadly shooting of a 31-year-old man early Friday morning.

Officials said Sicory Antoine Baker was shot and killed in the 100 block of 10th Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:00 a.m.

Baker’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy to be conducted.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Inv. Roderick Johnson at (334) 448-2839 or Lt. Angela Leslie at (334) 448-2837.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wdhn.com

One dead after Dothan shooting

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Dothan Police have confirmed that a person has died from a gunshot wound after a shooting on North Bell Street. After Dothan patrol arrived on the scene just before 4 p.m., they say they saw a man with a wound in his upper torso/chest. After CPR was attempted and ambulances arrived, he was then taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
DOTHAN, AL
WTVM

Opelika police searching for suspect in comestic store theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for a male suspect involved in a theft at a cosmetic store. The theft of property occurred on May 20 at Ulta Cosmetics - located on Enterprise Drive. According to authorities, a surveillance video showed a white male with arm tattoos entering...
OPELIKA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Phenix City, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
Phenix City, AL
Crime & Safety
WRBL News 3

ALEA searching for escaped inmate in Montgomery area

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, along with other law enforcement agencies, is searching for an escaped inmate in the Montgomery County area. According to ALEA officials, Charles C. Harris, 32, escaped from the Kilby Correctional Facility on Wares Ferry Road in Montgomery. The escaped happened on Tuesday, June 14, at […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
WSFA

2 dead, 1 injured in separate Tuskegee shootings

TUSKEGEE, Ala. (WSFA) - Two men are dead and another is fighting for his life after separate shootings in Tuskegee Monday. Police Chief Jennifer Jordan said officers were initially called around 10 a.m. to Wright Street, located about three blocks from the police department. When they arrived, officers found a man dead and another seriously injured.
TUSKEGEE, AL
WTVM

14-year-old LaGrange juvenile arrested, charged with robbery

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WTVM) - A 14-year-old juvenile is arrested and charged with robbery in LaGrange. On June 12, at about 6:15 p.m., patrol officers responded to Phoenix Landing Apartments on Whitesville Street regarding a robbery. The Criminal Investigation Section arrived at the scene and began an investigation. During the investigation,...
LAGRANGE, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#911#Violent Crime#Nexstar Media Inc
WRBL News 3

Wanted: Troup County Sheriff’s Office looking for suspect with active Child Molestation warrants

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – The Troup County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a man with active warrants for child molestation. According to the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Gregory Scott Alvarado has three active warrants on charges of Child Molestation. Officials believe it is possible Alvarado might be in the LaGrange area. If you know […]
TROUP COUNTY, GA
wfxl.com

Body identified in Albany death investigation

The body from this weekend's death investigation has been identified. On Sunday, a body was found in a trailer in Highland Park in Albany. A bulletin from the Albany Police Department states that an officer was dispatched to the scene in reference to a foul odor coming from a building.
ALBANY, GA
WJBF

Police: Shooting between family members kills 1 at Ga. hospital

ATLANTA (AP) — Police say one person was killed and another critically hurt when family members began shooting at each other at Grady Memorial Hospital in downtown Atlanta. Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Charles Hampton says the family came to the hospital after a separate incident in nearby DeKalb County late Sunday. Hampton says the scene […]
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC 33/40 News

Emergency Missing Child Alert canceled for 12-year-old Montgomery boy

The Emergency Missing Child Alert issued for 12-year-old Tony Williams Jr. was canceled. -------- Your help is needed in the search for a missing 12-year-old boy. Tony Williams Jr was last seen on June 13, 2022 in the Montgomery area. He was wearing an Alabama football t-shirt and black shorts.
WSFA

Man found shot to death in Brundidge park Sunday

BRUNDIDGE, Ala. (WSFA) - An investigation is underway after a 21-year-old south Alabama man was found dead in a Brundidge park, according to Brundidge Police Chief Sam Green. Brundidge police, along with Pike County sheriff’s deputies and Troy University police officers, responded to Galloway Park where they found the body of Jalen Harris.
alabamanews.net

Victim Identified in Montgomery Fatal House Fire

Officials with the Montgomery Fire & Rescue have identified the woman killed in a house fire Thursday. Assistant Fire Chief S.L. Cooper said the victim is 31-year-old Cynthia Driscoll-Delavega. Firefighters say the fire began just before 2:00 a.m. in the 200 block of Kiefer Drive. When they arrived, they found...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WRBL News 3

TRAFFIC ALERT: Crash at Talbotton Road and 2nd Avenue

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A traffic crash has part of the roadway shut down. The crash has occurred at the intersection of Talbotton Road and 2nd Avenue. Currently traffic from Talbotton Road is not able to turn onto 2nd Avenue at the site of the crash. Information about possible injuries is not available at this […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WTVM

Victims ID’d after ‘tragic accident’ on West Point Lake

WEST POINT, Ga. (WTVM) - A drowning victim and the woman hospitalized have been identified after being recovered from West Point Lake in Troup County. According to Sergeant Stewart Smith with the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, deputies believe one of the victims entered the water from the shoreline and became distressed. Officials say the second victim entered the water in an attempt to help the first victim and became destressed themselves.
WEST POINT, GA
wrbl.com

Victims of weekend drowning in West Point Lake identified

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – According to Sgt. Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, the 40-year-old is Stephanie Walker and she is still in critical condition at Wellstar West Georgia Medical Center. Her granddaughter, Makayla “Kayla” Prather, 13, was pronounced dead at the scene Saturday.
TROUP COUNTY, GA
wdhn.com

2 suspects charged with drug trafficking in Abbeville

ABBEVILLE, Ala. (WDHN) — Two suspects have been arrested for drug trafficking after an Abbeville traffic stop. On Saturday, June 11, at around 1:40 p.m., patrol officers with the Abbeville Police Department made a traffic stop for a minor traffic violation. During the stop, officers say they recovered approximately...
ABBEVILLE, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy