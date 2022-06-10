Man shot and killed on 10th Avenue, Phenix City Police investigating

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WRBL) – A homicide investigation is underway in Phenix City, following the deadly shooting of a 31-year-old man early Friday morning.

Officials said Sicory Antoine Baker was shot and killed in the 100 block of 10th Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene at 3:00 a.m.

Baker’s body will be sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science in Montgomery for an autopsy to be conducted.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call Inv. Roderick Johnson at (334) 448-2839 or Lt. Angela Leslie at (334) 448-2837.

