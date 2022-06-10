ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Salina, KS

Crimestoppers seeks tips about copper wire theft at old elevator

Salina Post
Salina Post
 4 days ago
On Thursday, officers with the Salina Police Department received a report of a burglary at 300 E. Ash Street, the former Western Star...

Salina Post

Police looking for person believed connected to 2 cases

A person wanted in connection to a late Monday pursuit in north Salina also is believed to be connected to an early Tuesday morning attempted felony theft in the western part of the city. At approximately 11:15 p.m. Monday, a patrol officer who was southbound in the 500 block of...
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Salina police investigating attempted coin machine theft

The coin machine at a central Salina laundromat was damaged when someone tried to break into it, and now police are trying to determine who that someone is. Police were sent to the Speedy Wash, 514 E. Iron Avenue, at approximately 5:20 p.m. Friday for the report of someone trying to break into the coin machine and possibly an ATM, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Driver cited for two-vehicle wreck in central Salina Monday

A local woman was cited for failure to yield after a two-vehicle injury wreck Monday morning in central Salina. Samantha Panuco, 25, of Salina, attempted to turn left onto E. Crawford Street from Elmore Drive in a 2017 GMC Acadia when the vehicle struck a westbound 2015 Mazda 6 driven by Tracie Smucker, 54, of Salina, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning. The wreck occurred at approximately 7:10 a.m. Monday.
SALINA, KS
Salina Post

Sheriff: Multiple items stolen in burglary west of Salina

The Saline County Sheriff's Office is investigating a burglary at a vacant house west of Salina. Sometime between May 29 and Sunday, someone broke into an unoccupied house in the 1200 block of S. Hohneck Road, Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning. Someone broke a window on the house and stole a large portable heater.
SALINA, KS
KWCH.com

Haysville man arrested in 2021 fatal crash that followed hit-and-run

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A Haysville man was arrested in an October 2021 hit-and-run crash that killed 26-year-old Anastasia Rooney of Derby. Leroy Vandegrift, 59, was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on charges of unintentional second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and failure to stop at an accident. The latter charge stems from police saying Vandegrift left a different crash before driving into Rooney’s vehicle head-on.
HAYSVILLE, KS
kfdi.com

Teen dies after Wichita shooting, suspect arrested

Police have a 16-year-old Wichita boy in custody after the shooting death of another teen. Officers found 14-year-old Jalen Reed of Wichita around 1 Monday afternoon at the intersection of Harry and Doreen. He was taken to a hospital, where he was later pronounced dead. Police found that Reed was...
WICHITA, KS
KAKE TV

Man arrested for crash that killed Derby woman

HAYSVILLE, Kan. (KAKE) - A 59-year-old man has been arrested and released on bond months after a crash that killed a 26-year-old Derby woman. Sedgwick County jail booking records show Leroy Vandegrift, of Haysville, was arrested Monday for reckless but unintentional second-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter while under the influence and failure to stop at an accident.
DERBY, KS
Hutch Post

Hooper: Data continues to drive policing in Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson Police Chief Jeff Hooper said where they place resources continues to be driven by data. "That crime data and our predictive policing model pretty much drives everything that we do," Hooper said. "Officers still respond to calls for service when we're called for assistance. Outside of that, officers are either doing one of two things based off of our two driving principles. They are conducting community engagements, getting out into the neighborhoods, talking to people, or they are focusing on an intelligence led policing strategy."
HUTCHINSON, KS
JC Post

Some residents evacuated after Saline Co. crash

SALINE COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities were on the scene of a single vehicle accident in Saline County. Old 40 Highway between Ohio and Simpson was shut down when the vehicle struck a power pole and gas line, according to the Kansas Highway Patrol. Kansas Gas and the Salina Regional...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
WIBW

Weekend traffic stops lead to multiple meth arrests

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A total of four people were arrested over the weekend after officials say drugs were located during three separate traffic stops. The Shawnee Co. Sheriff’s Office says the first happened just after 8 p.m. on Friday, June 10, 2022. They say Brandon M. Brooks, 30, of Topeka was pulled over in a black 2006 Mazda 6 near NE Meriden Rd. and NE Collier Rd. They say a K9 located illegal drugs inside the car during the stop. Brooks was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a turn signal.
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Saline County Booking Activity, June 14

Following is recent booking activity for the Saline County Jail, as provided by law enforcement. Photos, if provided, are courtesy of Saline County Jail. All persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. NAME: Banks, Phillip Baxter; 33; No city listed. CHARGES REQUESTED: Probation Violation. NAME:...
SALINE COUNTY, KS
KSN News

Wichita police ask for help in identifying pet thief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Wichita Police Department is asking for help in identifying a pet thief. In a tweet from Officer Paul Cruz on Sunday, he asked for help in identifying a woman who was seen in a video driving a blue SUV, pictured below. According to Cruz, in the video, the woman can […]
WICHITA, KS
KVOE

Small house fire doused in central Emporia; cause under investigation

Emporia Fire put out a small house fire that developed in central Emporia on Tuesday morning. Firefighters were called to 926 Lawrence a bit after 8:30 am after light smoke was noticed coming from the northeast corner of the house. Emporia Fire Battalion Chief Eron Steinlage says the fire was near a camper parked on the north side of the house, but the vehicle was apparently not involved.
EMPORIA, KS
Salina Post

Single-vehicle rollover west of Salina injures Wichita woman

A Wichita woman was injured in a single-vehicle rollover accident west of Salina early Saturday morning. Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan said this morning that at approximately 1 a.m. Saturday, a 2002 Honda Civic driven by Destiney McPhaul, 24, of Wichita, was westbound on Kansas Highway 140 when the car went into the ditch and rolled. The wreck occurred approximately 0.2 of a mile east of S. Burma Road.
SALINA, KS
KSN News

2 Topeka men killed in head-on crash

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Topeka men were killed in a crash Monday. The Kansas Highway Patrol said the crash happened in Shawnee County on Kansas Highway 4 around 3:40 p.m. The KHP said it occurred when a Ford F-150, driven by 61-year-old Thomas Mika of Topeka, left the road and Mika overcorrected. As a […]
TOPEKA, KS
Salina Post

Great Bend discusses city-wide surveillance cameras

The Great Bend City Council had their first public discussion about a city-wide surveillance camera system and license plate readers the police department is considering. Great Bend Police Chief Steve Haulmark told the governing body at this week’s work session the project is designed to enhance policing capabilities. The...
GREAT BEND, KS
KSN News

2 injured in Kansas wheat harvest crash

RENO COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) — An 18-year-old and a five-year-old have suspected serious injuries after a crash Monday evening near Pretty Prairie. Dietrich Ensz, 18, of Inman, was driving a semitractor-trailer for harvest. He was northbound on Kansas Highway 14, a couple of miles west of Cheney Lake when the truck veered off the road […]
INMAN, KS
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

