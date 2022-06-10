1 Michigan beach under contamination advisory for bacteria
By Justine Lofton
The Grand Rapids Press
4 days ago
As the weekend approaches, there is one Lake Michigan beach under an advisory for contamination caused by high levels of bacteria. But there are still plenty of opportunities to cool off by taking a dip in the state’s lakes and...
ONTONAGON, MI – Significant flooding is impacting one of Michigan’s most popular state parks. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources is reporting flooding on many of the roads in and out of Porcupine Mountains Wilderness State Park, as well as several bridges being washed away throughout the park in Ontonagon and Gogebic counties.
An excessive heat warning, excessive heat watch and a heat advisory are in effect for various parts of Michigan. Here is the current map of the heat warnings, watches and advisories. The bright pink area covering five of the southernmost Michigan counties is an excessive heat warning. Berrien, Cass, St....
UNDATED (WHTC-AM/FM, Jun. 14, 2022) – With a heat advisory in effect from 12 Noon today to 10 PM tomorrow evening, Ottawa County Emergency Management Director Lou Hunt announced three separate cooling centers along the Lakeshore. From 8 AM to 9 PM today and tomorrow, the Gateway Mission men’s facility off of River Avenue in Holland and the Grand Haven Community Center on Columbus Avenue will be open, while the Herrick District Library’s main branch on River Avenue will be open from 9 AM to 9 PM both days.
How one rock hunter found The Golden Egg and made his dreams come true. Head to Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to find Yooperlies! From hunting tips to paranormal sightings, head into the dark of night to find these elusive rocks this summer in Northern Michigan. This article first appeared in...
KENT COUNTY, MI – With West Michigan under a heat advisory through late Wednesday, a number of cooling centers have opened in Kent and Ottawa counties. Temperatures in Grand Rapids, according to the National Weather Service, will hit a high of 92 degrees Tuesday, June 14, and 94 degrees on Wednesday.
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO M/FM) – Thousands in Michigan remain without power this morning, after several waves of thunderstorms and strong winds roared through the state last night and early this morning. As of early morning, Consumers Energy listed 838 customers in Kalamazoo County without power. The first thunderstorm moved...
Today's top stories include the search for a homicide suspect, several break-ins in Tuscola County, and your First Warn 5 Forecast. Here are the top stories we are following for Tuesday morning, June 14. First Warn 5: Monday evening, June 13. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Any rain should end...
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI – Several thousand utility customers, many in Southwest Michigan, are without power Tuesday, June 14, after an overnight storm. The outages occur as high temperatures are forecast for the next two days. Statewide, Consumers Energy reported 14,330 outages. Indiana Michigan Power reported 10,300 outages in Michigan....
A group tasked with helping Michigan combat poverty has come up with 29 policy recommendations aimed do just that. The Michigan Poverty Task Force examined the policy gaps that cause some residents to endure health inequities resulting from non-medical factors. Its 2022 report, released Tuesday, June 14, highlights the problems resulting in disparities, and offers solutions for the state to consider.
One forecast tool we use to forecast the strength of tornadoes shows an area of Michigan that should stay on alert. The forecast parameter is called the ‘significant tornado parameter.’ We can use the best severe weather forecasting model to see the significant tornado parameter forecast. Here is...
The next batch of severe thunderstorms is already in the forecast from NOAA’s severe weather experts. This next round of severe thunderstorms will rake across a much different area compared to Monday’s severe storms. Here are the latest severe weather forecasts from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), which...
Here’s our last fine-tuned forecast from the Storm Prediction Center before the severe storms roll into Michigan. It’s pretty apparent now that somewhere in the southwest corner of Lower Michigan will be in the path of individual supercell thunderstorms now forming in Wisconsin. The supercell thunderstorm west of Milwaukee has been going since around 3 p.m. Supercells are thunderstorms that can live for hours. This storm has produced egg-sized hail, which was measured at just over 2 inches in diameter.
Located north of Tawas City in Oscoda, this colorful tiki resort might just be Michigan's best kept secret. It only feels like a secret to me because I had no idea that it even existed...until now. When you think of tropical getaways, most of us think Hawaii, Costa Rica, Bahamas,...
Summer is finally here in West Michigan, and with temperatures hitting the 80s and 90s this week, you're likely bracing yourself to rock sandals, shorts, and anything possible to keep yourself cooler. Not everyone owns a pool or has the money to run their air conditioning on full blast, so...
Most of the threat of severe thunderstorms is over for tonight, but the thunderstorms are not over. Another large area of thunderstorms will develop over Lower Michigan and move into southeast Lower, an area missed by the first batch of storms. The severe thunderstorm watch officially continues until midnight for...
Flooding continues to be a problem across a large portion of Montana as rivers and streams continue to flow outside of their banks. There are several reports and videos from spots all over the state and they all have one thing in common, raging water and lots of it. To...
New York's Invasive Species Awareness Week concludes today but that doesn't mean they have stopped invading. We need to take this knowledge forward while we are fishing, hiking or boating and stop the spread of these bugs, fish and plants. In this particular instance we are focused on one specific...
Comments / 3