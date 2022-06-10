ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennessee man tracks Apple Watch to find son’s stolen car

By Melissa Moon
 4 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – A Memphis dad turned super sleuth tracked his son’s Apple Watch to a Whitehaven neighborhood where he found his son’s stolen car.

Police said when they arrived at the 4800 block of Shayne Lane Wednesday, the suspect was sitting in the driver’s seat of the stolen 2009 Dodge Avenger.

Officers said Jamie Boone, 34, told them he bought the Avenger from a guy named Block, and the key for the vehicle was in Mississippi.

Police, though, said they found a backpack in the car containing a title and registration with the victim’s name.

Davon Kennick told police he believed someone broke into his apartment through a patio door while he was sleeping, took the keys to his Avenger, and drove off in the vehicle.

Officers found visible signs someone had forced their way inside the home.

Jamie Boone

Police said they also found drugs and a weapon inside the stolen car. Boone is charged with theft of property, aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon, and possession of a controlled substance.

Court records show Boone was arrested in April on drug charges.

He is being held in the Shelby County Jail on a $20,000 bond and is scheduled to appear before a judge on the new charges Friday morning.

JACKSON, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) reports a trooper stopped a white GMC flatbed pulling a cargo trailer for a traffic violation on Monday. The driver informed the trooper that he was hired three days prior to transport the trailer and its contents from California to North Carolina to leave the trailer at a hotel and then return back to California. The driver cooperated with consent to search and the trooper searched the trailer finding old furniture wrapped in cellophane and a Volvo SUV covered in dust.
CBS 42

CBS 42

