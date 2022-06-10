ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Radio One DJ has jail term for child sex offences increased

By The Newsroom
newschain
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1h0evb_0g6d1idx00

An ex-Radio One DJ who arranged to have sex with vulnerable children in the Philippines has had his jail term increased from 12 years to 18 years by Court of Appeal judges.

Mark Page, 63, who worked at the station in the 1980s, had been given a 12-year sentence by Judge Paul Watson at Teesside Crown Court in March, after being convicted of four counts of arranging the commission of a child sex offence between 2016 and 2019.

Page, 63, a divorced father-of-three from Stockton, Teesside, had denied all charges.

Three appeal court judges on Friday concluded that the 12-year sentence was unduly lenient, at a Court of Appeal hearing in London, after an application by Solicitor General Alex Chalk.

Lord Justice William Davis, Mr Justice Martin Spencer and Judge Kristina Montgomery concluded that Page’s “overall criminality” was not reflected by the 12-year sentence.

Barrister Benjamin Holt, who represented Mr Chalk at the appeal hearing, had raised concerned about the “totality” of the 12-year term.

He suggested that the sentence should be between 12 and 24 years.

You took advantage of the poverty and deprivation in an under-developed country in which children are routinely forced, through economic and social deprivation, into acts of prostitution

A barrister representing Page had argued that the sentence was too long.

Trevor Burke QC suggested that the term should be cut to 10 years.

Lord Justice William Davis said the appeal panel had concluded that the sentence was unduly lenient.

He said Page’s “overall criminality” was “not reflected” by the sentence Judge Watson had imposed.

Judge Watson had heard how Page, a match announcer at Middlesbrough Football Club games for 20 years until his arrest, had a lengthy career in broadcasting and set up a successful radio station for the British Army.

Two charges related to contact Page had via a webcam from his home, while two related to frequent trips he made to the Philippines.

Judge Watson had imposed a life-long Sexual Harm Prevention Order and said Page’s offences involved the “grotesque sexual abuse of young children” for “sexual gratification”.

“You took advantage of the poverty and deprivation in an under-developed country in which children are routinely forced, through economic and social deprivation, into acts of prostitution,” Judge Watson had told Page.

“Your sole purpose was to engage children, as young as 12, in vile sexual activity to satisfy your perverted appetites.”

He described Page’s offending as “the very embodiment of depravity”.

Judge Watson heard how Page used frequent business trips to the Philippines, as well as charity work, as a cover.

Facebook alerted a charity following concerns raised about messaging on its platform.

The charity informed UK law enforcement and Cleveland Police carried out a search warrant at Page’s home in January 2020.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Comments / 0

Related
newschain

Woman admits murdering her two-year-old son

A woman has admitted murdering her two-year-old son, who died in hospital. Police visited a property in Upper Garth Gardens, Guisborough, North Yorkshire, after a report of concern was made about Daniel Hodgson Green on February 2. He was taken to hospital and later died, Cleveland Police said at the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
newschain

Teenager used drone to spy on Russian convoy and help Ukrainian military

As Russian tanks and trucks rumbled close to their village, a Ukrainian teenager and his father stealthily launched their small drone into the air to spy on them. Working as a team, they took bird’s-eye photos of the armoured column moving towards Kyiv and pinpointed its co-ordinates, swiftly messaging the precious information to the Ukrainian military.
MILITARY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Chalk
Person
Benjamin Holt
Person
Paul Watson
newschain

Ex-soldier who killed neighbours tells court he cannot remember attack

An ex-soldier who stabbed his neighbours to death claims he cannot remember the attack despite recounting the incident to police in a 999 call just a few moments afterwards. Collin Reeves, 35, is on trial for murder at Bristol Crown Court for killing Jennifer and Stephen Chapple on November 21 last year in Norton Fitwarren, outside Taunton in Somerset.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Prostitution#Sex Abuse#Dj#Offences#Violent Crime#Court Of Appeal#Teesside Crown Court
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Facebook
Publisher
newschain
Country
Philippines
newschain

Mayor to unveil £18m package to tackle ‘scourge of violence against women’

The Mayor of London will unveil a new £18-million-funding package on Wednesday aimed at combatting the “scourge” of violence against women and girls in the city. During a visit to Waltham Forest in north-east London, Sadiq Khan will announce the Violence Against Women & Girls (VAWG) Strategy which uses public health and education to implement the initiative.
POLITICS
newschain

Ukrainian MP praises Ireland’s support for refugees

A Ukrainian MP has said that refugees in Ireland are “overwhelmed” by the support of Irish people since the outbreak of the war. Alona Shkrum, who is among a cross-party group of Ukrainian MPs who addressed the Seanad on Tuesday, said they are grateful for the support from the Irish public.
IMMIGRATION

Comments / 0

Community Policy