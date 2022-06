Los Angeles Rams chief operating officer Kevin Demoff is among those who believe that wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. will eventually reach an agreement with the club in 2022. "If we didn't have a salary cap, we could've signed Odell months ago and would've loved to," Demoff said, according to Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic. "The one variable that hasn't changed is how much we love him and want him to be there.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO