The Grand Rapids Press

Charlevoix mansion becomes one of most expensive ever sold in Michigan

By Edward Pevos
The Grand Rapids Press
The Grand Rapids Press
 4 days ago
CHARLEVOIX, MI - Sold! A Northern Michigan mansion has been purchased at auction for a whopping $9.845 million dollars, making it one of the most expensive residential properties ever sold in the state. MLive first told you about this home at 08425 Raspberry Lane in Charlevoix being put up...

Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids.

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

