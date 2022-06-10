ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Butler County, PA

Butler Elks Prepping For Awards Day

By Tyler Friel
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA local group is helping students continue education through generous donations presented at a ceremony this weekend. Butler Elks is hosting an Awards Day on Sunday at Elks Lodge #170. This year the Elks...

Butler Florist To Close In July

A longtime florist in the City of Butler is getting ready to close its doors. The Butler Florist on East Wayne Street will be shutting down its operation at the end of July. In a post to their Facebook page, the owner says that after 42 years in business he’s ready for retirement.
BUTLER, PA
Summit Twp. Elementary Suit Could Be Near Resolution

A lawsuit filed by several Summit Township elementary families against the Butler Area School District concerning lead found in water in 2017 could be nearing a settlement. At their meeting Monday night, the school board approved a settlement of $250,000 inclusive of legal fees to be paid by the district’s insurance provider, Liberty, in the Stark v. BASD lawsuit.
BUTLER, PA
New Dunkin’ Opens On Route 8

The new Dunkin’ in Butler Township is now open. Members of the community joined Dunkin’ employees and the Heartland Restaurant Group, which owns the new restaurant, for a ribbon cutting ceremony. Dunkin’ is serving any-size hot or ice coffee for $0.99 all day.
BUTLER, PA
June Marks 50th Anniversary Of Hurricane Agnes

This month marks 50 years since Hurricane Agnes caused a significant amount of damage to many parts of the United States. It started to form on this day in 1972 as a tropical depression near the Yucatan Peninsula. It eventually made landfall starting in Florida before ending up in Pennsylvania on June 24th.
BUTLER, PA
Alan J. Martin

Alan J. Martin, 70, of Butler passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born in Butler on February 18, 1952 to the late Joseph and Mabel (Cypher) Martin. Alan was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1970; he went on to be employed by Bobbie Brooks and later by Armco/A.K. Steel. He was also a member of the American Legion Post # 778 of Lyndora, PA. Alan was an avid believer of putting his family first, and that his children needed to see and do as much as possible. He married Paula Leslie Conerty of Butler on September 6, 1975 at St. Patrick’s Church in Sugarcreek, Armstrong County. Alan was the proud father of 3 sons and a daughter; Jeremy (Wendy Fischer) Martin, Michael Martin, Sean Martin, and Kelly (Joss Witzel) Martin. He is also survived by his 5 siblings Carole (Dennis Oresick) Martin, David (Bonnie Bachen) Martin, Marianne (Louis Collins) Martin, Gary (Louise Galen) Martin, and Diane (Robert Greaves) Martin; grandson Deacon Martin; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and his best pal and beloved dog Odie. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Addyson Martin. Family and friends received on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing Service will immediately follow in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alan Martin at American Legion Post # 778, 150 Legion Memorial Ln, Butler, PA 16001.
BUTLER, PA
Butler Area Public Library Announces Upcoming Events

The Butler Area Public Library is hosting their annual summer reading challenge this week with fun events for the family. Although the challenge officially begins tomorrow (Monday) pre-registration is open now through the library’s beanstack website. A young adult Kickoff Luau is planned for teens and tweens on Tuesday...
BUTLER, PA
Mary Lou Sheldon

She was born October 3, 1931 in Prospect, Pennsylvania to the late Harry and Dorothy (Bortmas) Bloom. Mary Lou graduated nursing school (Butler Memorial Hospital) in 1953 and remained a conscientious lifelong Registered Nurse. She married a “handsome young red-haired Midshipman” (Bob Sheldon) with whom she lived her dream of raising a family of five children. She had the opportunity to experience many beautiful parts of the United States as part of a military family. She also enjoyed touring the country with her late-in-life partner (Bob McDonald). In her final year, she loved sharing stories about her life’s adventures making new fast-friends of most everyone she met. She played cello in high-school orchestra, earning her Music Letter and enjoyed playing piano throughout most of her life.
PROSPECT, PA
Butler School Board Member Stepping Down

A member of the Butler Area School Board will step down from his position after announcing plans to move out of the district to begin a new job. Tom Harrison has been a Butler School Board Director for nearly three years but he will resign from the board at the end of June.
BUTLER, PA
Barney Roy W. Koerner

Peacefully in his home. He was born in Pittsburgh on June 30, 1957 to the late Harry and Marion (Young) Koerner. Barney was always a smiling face and a kindhearted man who will truly be missed by those who. Knew him. He had a love for traveling the world and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Rowan Road Under Construction This Week

A traffic alert for drivers in Cranberry Township for this week. One lane of Rowan Road will be closed starting tomorrow through Thursday. The closure will take place in between Marshall Road and Route 19. There could also be delays on Route 19. Crews will be working on a resurfacing...
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
No One Injured In Rt. 422 & Greenwood Drive Accident

Nobody was injured in an accident this weekend on Route 422 in Butler Township. According to police, the crash happened Sunday evening around 4 p.m. when 73-year-old Patrick Cousins of Middleport, New York, turned left from Greenwood Drive onto Route 422, and hit a car driven by 35-year-old Mark Rogers of Chicora.
BUTLER, PA
PennDOT Announces Upcoming Road Projects

PennDOT is continuing early summer road project maintenance work around Butler County this week. These activities include tail ditching on Cemetery Road in Marion Township along with pipe replacement, which will be occurring on Benbrook Road in Butler Township as well as Sarver Road in Buffalo Township. Patching will be...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
Litman Road To Close Starting Wednesday

After a delay in a construction project last week for Litman Road in Butler Township—work will now begin this week. Litman Road, which is near the Greater Butler Mart, will be shut down starting tomorrow through approximately June 22nd. Crews will be working on two storm water pipe replacement...
BUTLER, PA
Investigation Continues into Muddy Creek Township Case

Police have identified an Ohio man who was found dead in Muddy Creek Township earlier this weekend. The initial call came into the Butler County 911 Center around 3:30am on Saturday for a man who was found on the side of Kelly Road. State Police say that upon their arrival, they found 32-year-old Fredrick Orr of Columbus unresponsive with a gunshot wound to the head.
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
BC3 Loughry brings first 1st team All-American mark BC3 golf program

BC3 golfer Troy Loughry finished fifth overall at the National Junior College Athletic Association Division III championship golf tournament Friday in New York to become the first-ever Pioneer golfer to reach first-team All-American status. The Grove City high school graduate finished eight strokes off the lead in the four-day tournament. He is the fourth Pioneer student-athlete to reach an All-American status since the fall season. The BC3 team finished sixth overall for their best-ever finish at the national final.
GROVE CITY, PA
Mars Police Partner With Ring Safety Service

The Mars Borough Police Department is joining a service that aims to provide better neighborhood protection. The department announced that they are joining Ring Neighborhood Public Safety Service. It’s a program offered in part with Ring’s doorbell security system and online platform. It gives Mars Police a chance...
MARS, PA
Gordon Lee Oesterling

Gordon Lee Oesterling, age 58, of Prospect, passed away with his family by his side on Sunday evening, June 12, 2022 in the UPMC Passavant Hospital, Pittsburgh. Born July 21, 1963 in Butler; he was the son of the late Richard Ford and Norma Jean Dietz Oesterling. He graduated Slippery High School in 1982.
PROSPECT, PA
Michael Alan Cumblidge

Michael Alan Cumblidge, 48, of Butler passed away at home on Monday, June 6, 2022 after a long battle with addiction. He was born in Butler on September 26, 1973 to Yvonne (David) Stehle and the late Paul Cumblidge. He was known to be very well spoken, well liked, funny,...
BUTLER, PA
Riverhounds Fall on Road to Battery

The visiting Pittsburgh Riverhounds fell to the Charleston Battery on Saturday, the final 3-0. Saturday’s loss was the Riverhounds’ first to the Battery since July 21st, 2018. Pittsburgh will return to action this coming Saturday (June 18th) and will take on the Rio Grande Valley Toros at 8:30pm.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Gas Prices Now Over $5 On Average In Butler

Gas prices continue to hit new record highs both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, increased by 19 cents over the past week to reach $5.05 per gallon.
BUTLER, PA

