Butler Elks Prepping For Awards Day

Alan J. Martin, 70, of Butler passed away on Saturday, June 11, 2022. He was born in Butler on February 18, 1952 to the late Joseph and Mabel (Cypher) Martin. Alan was a graduate of Butler High School Class of 1970; he went on to be employed by Bobbie Brooks and later by Armco/A.K. Steel. He was also a member of the American Legion Post # 778 of Lyndora, PA. Alan was an avid believer of putting his family first, and that his children needed to see and do as much as possible. He married Paula Leslie Conerty of Butler on September 6, 1975 at St. Patrick’s Church in Sugarcreek, Armstrong County. Alan was the proud father of 3 sons and a daughter; Jeremy (Wendy Fischer) Martin, Michael Martin, Sean Martin, and Kelly (Joss Witzel) Martin. He is also survived by his 5 siblings Carole (Dennis Oresick) Martin, David (Bonnie Bachen) Martin, Marianne (Louis Collins) Martin, Gary (Louise Galen) Martin, and Diane (Robert Greaves) Martin; grandson Deacon Martin; along with several nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and his best pal and beloved dog Odie. He was preceded in death by his granddaughter Addyson Martin. Family and friends received on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 10 AM to 12 PM at the SPENCER D. GEIBEL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 140 NEW CASTLE RD, BUTLER, PA 16001. WWW.SPENCERDGEIBEL.COM. A Blessing Service will immediately follow in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alan Martin at American Legion Post # 778, 150 Legion Memorial Ln, Butler, PA 16001.

BUTLER, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO