find me a new phone

 4 days ago

My Honour 9 Lite is nearing its...

iPhone 6s to ES?

I currently have a 16GB iPhone 6s which is very much showing its age and will be declared obsolete in a few weeks. I am seriously considering getting a 64GB iPhone ES as a replacement which is very similar in size and which I understand is a current product. Does...
When is 5G not 5G ?

Hi, long time lurker looking for some advice. I recently noticed on my S21 ultra a 5G symbol . Only it was different to the one in the centre of town. It is a white box with a white 5G. However when I go in to another 5G area it changes colour when data is been used. I have checked EEs website which says I should have full 5G coverage. My speeds are distinctly 4G plus maxing out at about 150 meg.
Safari on MacBook - Frequently Visited sites...

How does Safari work out which websites you visit frequently?. Once of a time it was quite accurate in keeping my frequently visited sites listed, but now it seems to be completely random. Sites I visit multiple times a day for work no longer show at all, and every now and again it'll just show some obscure Google result page for a quick query I made about a month ago. Just today one of the frequently visited sites disappeared and was replaced with a Google result from a search for a flight number I looked up only once on my way to the airport last month. In fact it still shows Netflix, despite me not using Netflix on my Mac in many months!
