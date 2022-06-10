find me a new phone

How does Safari work out which websites you visit frequently?. Once of a time it was quite accurate in keeping my frequently visited sites listed, but now it seems to be completely random. Sites I visit multiple times a day for work no longer show at all, and every now and again it'll just show some obscure Google result page for a quick query I made about a month ago. Just today one of the frequently visited sites disappeared and was replaced with a Google result from a search for a flight number I looked up only once on my way to the airport last month. In fact it still shows Netflix, despite me not using Netflix on my Mac in many months!

