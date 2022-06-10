ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Gold Peak to give away 3,000 free ice teas to celebrate National Iced Tea Day

By Miles Montgomery
CBS 46
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - In celebration of National Iced Tea Day, Gold Peak officials announced they are giving away 3,000 free iced teas to Atlanta residents who register while supplies...

www.cbs46.com

#Iced Tea#Sweet Tea#Food Drink#Beverages#National Iced Tea Day#Unsweetened Tea#Georgia Peach Tea#California Raspberry Tea
