ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fairfield, CA

Third Bay Area Hells Angels member indicted on firearms charges

By Richard Bammer
Silicon Valley
 4 days ago

A federal grand jury in Sacramento returned a two-count indictment Thursday against a 29-year-old Fairfield man and Hells Angels Motorcycle Club member, charging him with possessing a firearm with an obliterated or altered serial number and possessing an unregistered short-barreled shotgun, a federal official said. Michael Mahoney is the...

www.siliconvalley.com

Comments / 6

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Sacramento

Northern California Man Sentenced To 4 Years In Prison For Bank Fraud, Possession Of Stolen Mail

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A Contra Costa man has been sentenced to four years behind bars for bank fraud and possession of stolen mail. Richard Beldon Waters III, 29, formerly of Contra Costa County, was sentenced Monday in federal court to four years in prison for bank fraud and possession of stolen U.S. mail, U.S. Attorney Phillip A. Talbert announced. According to court documents, between April and August 2020, Waters and Desiree Bello, 28, of Contra Costa County, carried out a mail theft and bank fraud scheme.  The duo stole U.S. mail from residential mailboxes in Northern California and harvested bankcards, identification documents,...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
FOX40

Three women arrested in Modesto for string of retail thefts

MODESTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The Modesto Police Department brought an end to a series of retail thefts when they arrested Sincere Green, 20, of Modesto, Taylor Ross, 25, of San Francisco and Elexis Santiago, 21, of San Francisco, according to police. The three women were arrested on June 9 for their alleged connection in a […]
MODESTO, CA
davisvanguard.org

Judge Allows Federal Lawsuit to Continue – Suit Charges ‘Violent’ Sacramento Police Violate Rights of Racial Justice Protestors, Protect ‘White Supremacists’

SACRAMENTO, CA – A 74-page federal lawsuit seeking to end Sacramento police violence against peaceful demonstrators opposing the brutal tactics of police in the deaths of people of color around the U.S. will move forward after a federal judge turned down the city’s motion to dismiss pleading, the plaintiffs announced Monday.
SACRAMENTO, CA
KRON4 News

Suspect wanted in Santa Rosa sideshow shooting

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — The Santa Rosa Police Department announced in a press release Monday that it is searching for a suspect in a shooting that happened at an illegal sideshow. Tiari Thompson, 22, is wanted on a count of attempted homicide. The shooting happened on May 5 at a sideshow in the area […]
SANTA ROSA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Fairfield, CA
City
Vacaville, CA
Fairfield, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Vallejo, CA
City
Oakland, CA
City
Sacramento, CA
City
Fort Bragg, CA
Vallejo, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
CBS San Francisco

Contra Costa man gets 4 years prison in bank fraud, mail theft scheme

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY – An East Bay man has been sentenced to federal prison for his role in a mail theft and bank fraud scheme that involved victims throughout Northern California, prosecutors said.According to U.S. Attorney Phillip Talbert's office, a judge sentenced 28-year-old Richard Beldon Waters III of Contra Costa County to four years in prison for the scheme. Waters, along with 28-year-old Desiree Bello, also known as Desiree Sanchez, had previously pleaded guilty to bank fraud and possession of stolen U.S. Mail.Court documents said between April and August of 2020, the pair broke into mailboxes to harvest bank cards,...
CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, CA
thesungazette.com

Charges dismissed for construction company owner accused of fraud

SONOMA, Calif. – After being convicted of several counts of fraud and facing years of jail time for defrauding wildfire victims in Sonoma County, the Tulare County construction company co-owner gets off with just community service. The Rosenfeld Law Firm out of northern California, announced on June 8 that...
kubaradio.com

Yuba City Man Takes Plea Deal in Deaths of Mother and Daughter

(Yuba City, CA) – A Yuba City man, 26-year-old Chase Hammonds, accepted a plea deal yesterday in the deaths of 55-year-old Cary Ojeda and her daughter, 36-year-old Deanna Hernandez, both of Linda. He was facing a sentence of up to 33 years. Hammonds was reportedly driving a stolen pickup...
YUBA CITY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Firearms#Fbi#The Hells Angels#Smith Wesson 38#Sears Roebuck 12 Gauge
crimevoice.com

7th grader apprehended with replica Glock on campus

Originally published as a Colusa County Sheriff press release – “On June 2, 2022 the Colusa County Sheriff’s Office School Resource Officers received information of a firearm on campus at the Johnson Junior High School in Arbuckle. An alert parent on campus who was attending an awards ceremony observed a student with what appeared to be a handgun concealed in his waistband.
COLUSA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

San Francisco utility worker stabbed in neck, suspect flees

SAN FRANCISCO - A utility worker in San Francisco was left with life-threatening injuries Saturday after being stabbed in the neck. Police in South San Francisco said the worker was stabbed while working in the 900 block of Antoinette Lane at approximately 9:30 a.m., and the suspect fled the scene.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
CBS San Francisco

Concord citizen helps in arrest of suspected burglars

CONCORD - A Concord resident's keen eye led to the thwarting of an ongoing residential burglary Friday afternoon, according to a Facebook post by the Concord police department.The unidentified resident reportedly recognized a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in crimes in Walnut Creek. They then followed the vehicle to a residence in Concord, where the car drove into the garage and closed the door. Once notified, officers from both Walnut Creek and Concord police departments converged on the area and quickly learned that a residential burglary was occurring. Working together, members of WCPD and CPD took 2 suspects into custody who fled from the home, while a third suspect remained in hiding.A drone from the Pleasant Hill Police Department was used to check the surrounding area for the third suspect's whereabouts. Ultimately, a Concord PD K9 search team entered a neighboring yard and located the third suspect hiding under a vehicle.The 3 suspects were arrested for a variety of crimes. Their booking details and identities, as well as the identity of the Concord resident who noticed them, have not been released to the public.
CONCORD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
ABC10

Police leave area near Ferran Avenue and Amherst Street

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — There was a police presence on Ferran Avenue and Amherst Street in South Sacramento on Monday morning. According to the Sacramento Police Department, officers had established a perimeter and were searching for an assault suspect who was allegedly in the area. Police say the suspect was not located during the search.
KRON4 News

Missing Oakland woman located

UPDATE: California Highway Patrol said on Tuesday morning that Lane has been located. OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — The Oakland Police Department is searching for a woman who went missing on Monday afternoon. Cheryl Lane, 63, is considered at risk because she has dementia. Lane was last seen at San Antonio Park in the 1700 block […]
OAKLAND, CA
crimevoice.com

Stolen Credit Card Purchase Leads to Privately Manufactured Firearm Arrest

Originally published as a Sacramento Police Department Facebook post – “Last month, officers from our North Problem Oriented Policing (NPOP) Team began conducting an investigation related to a report of numerous firearm components that were purchased online with a stolen credit card. Through the investigation, POP officers were able to determine the involved residence and yesterday, with the assistance of SPD SWAT, served a search warrant.
SACRAMENTO, CA
turlockcitynews.com

Woman Arrested on Several Felony Warrants

At about 5:26 am Friday morning, the Turlock Police Department was dispatched to a security check near the intersection of Gettysburg Street and Dels Lane, Turlock, after Whitney Logsdon, 32, of Turlock, had left her aunt’s house on foot after taking fentanyl, possibly heading to a residence in the 100 block of Almond Avenue known for drug issues.
TURLOCK, CA
crimevoice.com

Armed man threats, holes up in a house

Originally published as a Sacramento Police Department Facebook post – “Yesterday, our officers were on scene of an incident with an armed subject who refused to exit a residence. The incident began around 10 p.m. on June 6 in North Sacramento when officers responded to a report of a suspect possibly armed with a firearm and threatening family members. Responding officers located the described suspect near his relative’s home, and he fled, leading officers on a vehicle pursuit.
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy