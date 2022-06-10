ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
DBLTAP

Fortnite Emote Royale: What is it?

By Alexandra Hobbs
DBLTAP
DBLTAP
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Epic Games has announced the...

www.dbltap.com

Comments / 0

Related
DBLTAP

Dragon Rune Lance in Fortnite Disabled

The Dragon Rune Lance has been disabled for players of Fortnite. The announcement was made Monday, the morning of June 13, by @FortniteStatus, the official Twitter account for all Fortnite service updates. The Dragon Rune Lance is a harvesting tool used by players to gather building materials. It is part...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Apex Legends' Autumn Estates Recreated in Minecraft

The well-known Apex Legends area, Autumn Estates, has a new look to it. You won't be having to find weapons or try to survive because this new look isn't even in Apex Legends. Reddit user, u/LighterVim, posted a video of his final work, a fully recreated Autumn Estates in Minecraft.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emote#Epic Games#What Is It#Video Game
DBLTAP

Apex Legends 'Hero Hunter' and 'Hero Anime' Event Skins Apparently Leaked

The Apex Legends leak trail seemingly continues to intensify as it appears another batch of Season 13 skins for a hero-inspired Collection Event and an anime-inspired Thematic Event have surfaced early online. On May 30, Apex Legends content creator KralRindo Tweeted a spreadsheet of what appears to be three datamined...
COMICS
DBLTAP

Leaked Apex Legends Survival Item Aimed at Respawning Teammates

A new leak has previewed the introduction of a possible third survival item, the Remote Banner Recovery. This new item would make the process of retrieving your teammates' banners much easier. Currently, Apex Legends only has two survival items. The Heat Shield is used outside of the ring to prevent...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Fortune's Keep: Full List of POIs

Warzone's newest map, Fortune's Keep, is set to arrive in Season 4 and fans are excited to try out the new Resurgence map. Fortune's Keep was revealed through an interactive Twitter experience where fans slowly, but surely revealed sections of the map. Once all 12 sections were uncovered, Activision posted the full layout on the official Call of Duty Twitter account. Part of the reveal was also announcing the new points of interest, or POIs, on the island.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Warzone Streamer Wins With a Guitar Hero Controller and Goes Viral

Warzone is already hard enough as it is, but one streamer decided to up the ante in an extremely unique way. The streamer in question is DeanoBeano, a Twitch streamer that has accumulated over seven thousand followers on the platform, and recently went viral. With his unconventional methods, it's easy...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Mysterious Map is Teased in the Latest Overwatch 2 Trailer

On June 12, Xbox held a showcase for new and upcoming games. Among this line was a surprise appearance from Overwatch 2, which got an early access release date and was announced to be a free-to-play title. The Overwatch 2 panel also treated fans to a new trailer, detailing lots of gameplay, new heroes, cosmetic items, and maps.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

5 Best Junglers in League of Legends Patch 12.11

In League of Legends, having a good jungler can make or break a game. Successful ganks can secure easy leads during the laning phase, and a fed jungler can become a nightmare for enemy champions as the game progresses. While any jungler can carry a game when played correctly, the...
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

Will Warzone 2 Include a Console FOV Slider?

Will Warzone 2 have an FOV slider on console? Despite being one of the most popular games for the last few years, with millions of players, constant updates, and the constant integration of new Call of Duty titles into its meta, this missing feature has become a sticking point for players.
VIDEO GAMES
DBLTAP

When Does FIFA 22 ROW TOTS Leave Packs?

The FIFA 22 Rest of the World Team of the Season Pack was announced on June 4, by EA Sports. The Rest of World TOTS, which debuted alongside the Serie A and MLS TOTS, features the best footballers playing outside of the world's top leagues. That doesn't mean these players can't compete on the virtual pitch. Fan favorites like Bartholomew Ogbeche (91), Rasmus Kristensen (90), and Fernando Martinez Rubio (88), are sure to make a valuable addition to any FUT Roster.
DBLTAP

Overwatch June 9 Patch Integrates Overwatch 2 Abilities

On June 9, Blizzard released a surprise update that saw abilities taken from the beta of Overwatch 2 into the first Overwatch. This shocking move has garnered warm reception from fans, however, as the last beta for Overwatch 2 was a closed one. The new integration is intended to help players get familiar with the massive overhauls coming to many characters in the sequel. The patch is heavily experimental, and will help Blizzard to see which abilities work and which ones need to be removed or reworked.
DBLTAP

DBLTAP

New York City, NY
2K+
Followers
10K+
Post
172K+
Views
ABOUT

DBLTAP gives esports fans news from authentic and expert voices. We combine our fandom with insider knowledge to produce the stories fans want and need, catered to each community in esports and gaming. At DBLTAP, we aim to help esports grow by being the most reliable source for news, features, videos and game updates. Fans trust us because we are fans, too, and we give them what they most want to know. We do that while also providing an outlet for fans to have their voices heard through our unique platform in which anyone can contribute. The combination of fan and insider voices creates the most complete coverage in esports today!

 https://www.dbltap.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy