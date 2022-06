The agency that puts on Artscape and other city events is going to start off the new budget year with less money from Baltimore’s government than it requested. Baltimore City Council Member Eric Costello, chair of the City Council’s Ways and Means Committee, said council members are planning to withhold $196,000 in funding that the agency’s CEO sought for the budget year that begins July 1, until it gets satisfactory answers to questions that council members have raised about the agency’s operations and fulfillment of contractual obligations.

