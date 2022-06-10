ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

One dies in two-vehicle crash on I-70 in St. Louis

By Joey Schneider
 4 days ago

ST. LOUIS – One person died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night at Interstate 70 and Union Boulevard.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of I-70 around 10 p.m. Police say two vehicles collided.

The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department is handling the crash investigation.

