LUBBOCK, Texas (KAMC) — Are you a fan of South Plains politics? Here are your Talking Points for this week. Could the recent tragedy in Uvalde turn the tides in Washington or Austin? While our Texas representatives will decide what changes, our teachers are the ones who will live with those decisions. We sit down with the Texas State Teachers Association to hear how they believe things should change and take an inside look at the politics and policy.

LUBBOCK, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO