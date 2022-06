The annual celebration of Buffalo Days is back for 2022 with something to offer to all ages and all interests. Tuesday events include the toy workshop event at the Community Center, Kid Power at the Sturges Park Band Shell, a square dancing demonstration at Sturges Park, the Buffalo Royalty fundraiser at Culver’s from 5 to 8 PM, and a cribbage tournament at the Buffalo Community Center from 7 to 9 PM. It’s also Day 1 of the KRWC Radio / Buffalo Days Medallion Hunt. Listen for the clues on the air, and view them online each day after 8 AM at; www.krwc1360.com.

BUFFALO, MN ・ 19 HOURS AGO