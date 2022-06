The coin machine at a central Salina laundromat was damaged when someone tried to break into it, and now police are trying to determine who that someone is. Police were sent to the Speedy Wash, 514 E. Iron Avenue, at approximately 5:20 p.m. Friday for the report of someone trying to break into the coin machine and possibly an ATM, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.

