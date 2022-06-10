Local child nutrition leaders concerned as federal free meal waivers are set to expire

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham mail carrier is recovering after she says she was attacked by two pit bulls while delivering mail at a home in the Central Park neighborhood nearly two weeks ago. Tamika Richardson lives in that community on Avenue S. and was working from home and...
After being directed to use 69th Street North in Wahouma as an alternate route by police in the area in 2019, Robert Walker hit a massive pothole that caused over $2,000 worth of damage to his vehicle.
A Greene County bingo charity is working to determine if donations it made to a political action committee were improper, and also examining a $33 million payment it made to a Jasper business to manage electronic bingo machines, an attorney for the charity said. Tommy Gallion, an attorney in Montgomery,...
SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. — A Shelby County teenager is using his talents to not only fuel his passion, but to serve others. Brooks Bedsole, 14, handcrafts wooden flags to honor fallen police officers and then gifts the flag to that officer's family. The first flag Bedsole gifted was to...
Funeral services for Meridian police officer Kennis Croom were announced Monday as the community gathered to pay tribute his life and legacy. Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in Meridian last Thursday. A memorial service for Officer Croom is planned for 1 p.m....
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cities across Alabama are pitching in to beef up security for the World Games in about three weeks. Tuesday, Birmingham City Council approved interlocal cooperation agreements with 18 agencies across Alabama. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
Since moving to Tuscaloosa a little over two years ago, I've been trying to find that thing that makes me love living in Alabama, specifically the South. I don't know if I found the thing I've loved quite yet but I've definitely found some things that I like. I like...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 79 in Jefferson County is being shutdown temporarily due to a wreck near Bradford Rd. Officials say to expect delays in the area. Air transport has been requested. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
The Tuscaloosa City Council will vote Tuesday night on a measure to revoke the business license of the Motel 6 on McFarland Boulevard near Interstate 20/59 and Skyland Boulevard. The motel is home to a huge number of issues, not least of which is that the lodging is not even...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WALA) - An Alabama State Trooper responding to a crash on Interstate 59 near Birmingham was sent to the hospital after their patrol car was rear-ended. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the driver of the car that hit the trooper...
The trial of three men accused of murdering two Rome, Georgia sisters has now been delayed until November. According to a report in the Rome News-Tribune – that trial was delayed following a continuance was granted (in May of this year). Desmond Brown, Lashawn Watts and Christopher Pullen stand...
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Residents in unincorporated Jefferson County will have to pay nearly 70% more for trash pickup. The Jefferson County Commission has approved an emergency garbage contract amendment that will cause residential garbage pickup rates to rise. The change was discussed and approved during Thursday’s commission meeting.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Central Alabama is seeing some of the highest levels of community transmission in months. Jefferson County's COVID-19 positivity rate is up to 20%. Watch the video above to learn why there is reason for concern and what it means going forward.
According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from #1 to #2 may have been faster than expected, but...
TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are investigating the drowning of an 18-year-old in Alabama's Logan Martin Lake Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the cliffs just south of the Stemley Bridge. The teen's body was recovered around 5:40 p.m. near that location.
MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. — A Mountain Brook High School graduate is heading to the Gulf Coast to participate in the Distinguished Young Women National Finals!. In the video above, WVTM 13's Carla Wade introduces you to Julianne Abenoja, who will be representing Alabama in Mobile at the end of this month.
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Update: The Jefferson County coroner said Tuesday he has been in contact with "multiple extended family members" of the deceased Hoover woman. "Despite our efforts here, these individuals were not known to us at the coroner’s office," Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said. "I believe notification of family would not have been possible without your assistance. Thank you for the service you provide our community."
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — The Alabama Supreme Court has set an execution date of July 28 for a man convicted of killing his one-time girlfriend after breaking into her home in Jefferson County almost three decades ago. Joe Nathan James Jr. would become the second Alabama inmate put to death...
Comments / 1