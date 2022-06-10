ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Local child nutrition leaders concerned as federal free meal waivers are set to expire

By Mattie Davis
wvtm13.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOOVER, Ala. — For the first time in two years, school...

www.wvtm13.com

Comments / 1

Related
wvtm13.com

Birmingham mail carrier attacked by pit bulls on delivery route

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A Birmingham mail carrier is recovering after she says she was attacked by two pit bulls while delivering mail at a home in the Central Park neighborhood nearly two weeks ago. Tamika Richardson lives in that community on Avenue S. and was working from home and...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Nutrition#School Meals#Hoover
CNHI

Services announced for Officer Kennis Croom

Funeral services for Meridian police officer Kennis Croom were announced Monday as the community gathered to pay tribute his life and legacy. Croom, a native of Tuscaloosa, was killed while responding to a domestic disturbance in Meridian last Thursday. A memorial service for Officer Croom is planned for 1 p.m....
MERIDIAN, MS
wvtm13.com

Cities across Alabama pitching in for World Games security

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Cities across Alabama are pitching in to beef up security for the World Games in about three weeks. Tuesday, Birmingham City Council approved interlocal cooperation agreements with 18 agencies across Alabama. Follow Jon Paepcke on Facebook and Twitter!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wbrc.com

Hwy 79 in Jefferson County shut down

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hwy 79 in Jefferson County is being shutdown temporarily due to a wreck near Bradford Rd. Officials say to expect delays in the area. Air transport has been requested. This is a developing story. Please check back for updates. Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Alabama State Trooper rear-ended while stopped on side of interstate

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WALA) - An Alabama State Trooper responding to a crash on Interstate 59 near Birmingham was sent to the hospital after their patrol car was rear-ended. It happened around 8:30 a.m. on Monday. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said the driver of the car that hit the trooper...
comebacktown.com

Birmingham suburbs, are you nervous yet?

According to recently released U.S. Bureau of Census population estimates the City of Birmingham is now the 3rd largest city in Alabama. Until 2020 Birmingham was the largest city in the state. In 2020 Huntsville passed us. The drop from #1 to #2 may have been faster than expected, but...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
wvtm13.com

18-year-old drowns in Logan Martin Lake

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. — Officials are investigating the drowning of an 18-year-old in Alabama's Logan Martin Lake Saturday afternoon. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) said it happened around 3:15 p.m. near the cliffs just south of the Stemley Bridge. The teen's body was recovered around 5:40 p.m. near that location.
LOGAN, AL
wvtm13.com

Jefferson County coroner looking for family of woman who died recently

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. — Update: The Jefferson County coroner said Tuesday he has been in contact with "multiple extended family members" of the deceased Hoover woman. "Despite our efforts here, these individuals were not known to us at the coroner’s office," Chief Deputy Coroner Bill Yates said. "I believe notification of family would not have been possible without your assistance. Thank you for the service you provide our community."
JEFFERSON COUNTY, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy