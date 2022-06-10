ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man In His 30s Killed In N. Mpls. Shooting

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
 4 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man died Thursday evening after a shooting in north Minneapolis.

The Minneapolis Police Department says officers responded just before 10 p.m. to a ShotSpotter alert in the area of the 1800 block of Sheridan Avenue North.

As officers were arriving, they found out that a man had arrived at North Memorial Health Hospital suffering from gunshot wounds. The man, identified as 41-year-old Ernell Hooks of Columbia Heights, died at the hospital.

No arrests have been made; the investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to leave an anonymous tip with CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477. Tips can be submitted online , too.

The shooting happened less than two hours after a deadly gas station shooting in Plymouth .

CBS Minnesota

