BSDEX will introduce further digital assets to trading in the course of the year. Boerse Stuttgart Digital Exchange (BSDEX) has announced the addition of Uniswap (UNI) and Chainlink (LINK) to its trading offering, thus extending the range of cryptocurrencies available on the platform, which currently includes Litecoin (LTC), Ripple (XRP) and Bitcoin Cash (BCH), in addition to Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).

1 DAY AGO