Some Republicans who backed independent Jan. 6 commission face primary consequences

By Brittany Shepherd
ABC News
 4 days ago

Thirty-five House Republicans voted in May 2021 in favor of legislation that would have created an independent commission to investigate the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol .

While that bill never advanced, due to filibusters from Republicans in the Senate, the shadow of the vote has hung over various primary races as the conservative base reconsiders -- and in some cases turns against -- the GOP lawmakers who bucked the line in a party largely defined by loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

The Jan. 6 commission vote is not the only factor influencing each of the races, but it is an example of how Republicans who break with Trump -- especially over Jan. 6 -- are then defined, in part, by that choice.

All in all, 10 of the 35 will so far not return to the House of Representatives for the next term due to retirements, resignations or primary defeats. The question remains how many of the remaining 25 will suffer the same fate.

CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Adam Kinzinger attends the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol markup, Dec. 1, 2021.

Six-term Illinois Rep. Adam Kinzinger chose not to run at all. Kinzinger -- one of his party's most prominent anti-Trump members alongside colleague Liz Cheney and one of the 10 Republicans to also vote in favor of Trump's second impeachment in the wake of the Capitol rioting -- announced in October he was stepping back after being drawn into a congressional district that would pit him against another incumbent.

Ohio Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, another bipartisan commission supporter, cited "toxic" intra-party fights as part of his reasoning to step back, too.

"While my desire to build a fuller family life is at the heart of my decision, it is also true that the current state of our politics, especially many of the toxic dynamics inside our own party, is a significant factor in my decision," Gonzalez said in a statement in September.

Gonzalez' seat may next be filled by MAGA-world candidate Max Miller, a Trump White House and campaign aide who won the Republican primary for Gonzalez's newly drawn district.

CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Anthony Gonzalez, R-Ohio, walks up the House steps for a vote, Oct. 21, 2021.
NurPhoto via Getty Images - PHOTO: John Katko speaks at a town hall on the heroin epidemic, in Oswego, N.Y., March 30, 2017.

A similar situation has played out in Michigan, where Rep. Fred Upton announced he would not seek a 19th term -- all but guaranteeing that Trump-backed incumbent Rep. Bill Huizenga will advance in the August primaries to this newly redistricted seat.

New York Rep. John Katko, who was key in negotiating the ultimately doomed bipartisan commission, announced in January that he was retiring to spend more time with his family. Trump lauded Katko's retirement in a statement, saying: "Great news, another one bites the dust."

Other commission supporters who decided to take on a re-election were unable to squeak through. In West Virginia, Rep. David McKinley was bested by Trump-endorsed Rep. Alex Mooney in a member-on-member primary. Rep. Michael Guest, in Mississippi's 3rd District, has been pinched into a run-off with former Navy pilot Michael Cassidy, who has leaned into the party's more fringe sensibilities: In a campaign ad, Cassidy promised that, if elected, he would try to audit the 2020 presidential election and introduce articles impeachment of President Joe Biden.

And David Valadao, the sole California Republican to vote for Trump's second impeachment, is in a tightening contest to secure his job. While his race is still too close to call after voting ended Tuesday, Valadao leads among Republican candidates. But some of his support has been siphoned off by Chris Mathys, who sued California to get himself listed as a "Trump Conservative" on the ballot.

CQ-Roll Call via Getty Images - PHOTO: Rep. Mariannette Miller-Meeks speaks during the House GOP news conference, Jan. 11, 2022.

Still, other Republicans who voted for the Jan. 6 commission have been able to fend off attacks, including Iowa. Rep. Miller-Meeks, who ran unopposed, and Reps. Chris Smith of New Jersey, Dusty Johnson of South Dakota and Arkansas' Steam Womack, who decidedly won their primaries.

Many of the remaining group are in closely watched races throughout the summer, like South Carolina Rep. Tom Rice, who faces a tough contest just next week.

At a rally in March supporting primary challenger Rep. Russell Fry, Trump said Rice "broke our trust" with his vote on Trump's second impeachment and is a "total fool."

In an exclusive interview with ABC News' Jonathan Karl , Rice said supporting Trump's impeachment was "the conservative vote" and that he has no regrets, despite political backlash.

Jacquelyn Martin/AP, FILE - PHOTO: Rep. David Valadao poses during a ceremonial re-enactment of his swearing-in ceremony in the Rayburn Room on Capitol Hill, Jan. 6, 2015.

"It was clear to me what I had to. I was livid. I am livid today about it. I took an oath to protect the Constitution," said Rice. "I did it then, and I would do it again tomorrow."

And Rice bristled at Trump's attempts to paint him as a foolish traitor.

"If I am a 'disaster' and a 'total fool,' and I voted with him 169 or however many times, what does that make him, right?" Rice said. "I'm taking his lead."

Comments / 994

dixie
4d ago

Why is the left so obsessed about the past and ignoring the present nightmare that we’re living in right now and telling how great our economy is. If their just concentrated on trump and the past they can’t solve our issues today. This very one sided investigation will get us no where if we don’t have a fair and balanced committee and you can’t say that if two rinos were picked to say gee we have two republicans on the committee. Its not a fair investigation and they’ve produced like there’s only one side demonizing trump and his supporters. Why are they not protecting the justices from harm but they talk about how frightening it was for them on January 6th. They don’t care about the citizens of this country fearful of the crime iron the streets that they walk. It’s all about the most secure group of people complaining and ignoring our true and real problems. Only God could bring sanity back to a very sinful nation!

Reply(299)
245
TexasTrap
4d ago

The only way this country will improve is if we implement term limits, outlaw lobbying, and make every single congress person that’s been in congress for like more than 10 years to resign

Reply(21)
174
Mrs x
4d ago

They should be looking at the Democrats too. Pelosi son was there and why did the democrats open gates. It's not just the Republicans. Look into Pelosi

Reply(46)
168
Daily Mail

Liz Cheney is 28 POINTS behind her GOP primary opponent Harriet Hageman: 70% of Republican Rep's party's voters in Wyoming view her unfavorably as she faces an uphill battle to keep her seat

Another congressional term for Liz Cheney is looking less and less likely as Republicans in her home state of Wyoming continue to turn on her after she voted to impeach Donald Trump and joined the Democrat-led select committee probing the January 6 Capitol attack. Just 28 percent of Wyoming Republican...
WYOMING STATE
The Independent

Mexican President shares video of Ted Cruz, mocking him as an NRA stooge, at press conference

Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador slammed three Cuban-American US senators representing both the Republicans and Democrats during a press conference with the Mexican media. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Obrador accused New Jersey Democrat Bob Menendez, Florida Republican Marco Rubio, Texas Republican Ted Cruz, and other Cubans in the US of using their influence to keep the US embargo against Cuba in place. Mr Obrador said Cuba was one of the reasons for his absence from the Summit of the Americas, which is being hosted by President Joe Biden in Los Angeles, California. Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua were...
U.S. POLITICS
